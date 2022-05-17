Bubblewrap sky: Storm chasers photograph mesmerizing mammatus clouds

Placeholder while article actions load

Storm chasers are known for putting themselves in the path of some pretty gnarly storms in hopes of seeing something amazing. Once in a while, however, the best views aren’t from tornadoes or towering clouds. Instead, they come after the storms have passed. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight That’s what Peter Forister, a meteorologist and GIS technician from Virginia, discovered on Sunday night, when he encountered a stunning display of Oklahoma mammatus clouds, pouch-like appendages that hung beneath the anvil of a severe thunderstorm.

He had been crisscrossing the southern Plains and Ozarks all day, beginning with an early morning trip to Joplin, Mo. from his temporary home in Arkansas. He intercepted a morning storm before blasting west and settling south of Tulsa. From there, he chased storms near the border with Arkansas before returning to Missouri for Sunday night’s lunar eclipse.

“It was over 800 miles,” he said in a phone interview on Tuesday morning, laughing at how crazy his day had been. “The kicker was it was 20 hours of driving. I probably paid about $120 or $130 in gas.”

The photos Forister captured, however, are mesmerizing — including that of a sky that looks like it’s shawled in bubble wrap.

Mammatus photo dump. Best I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/zYJg6W6t5V — Peter Forister ⚡️🌪⚡️ (@forecaster25) May 16, 2022

Forister was among many storm chasers who photographed the otherworldly display in the region.

The cloud name “mammatus” originates from the Latin word mamma, meaning “udder” or “breast.” Each lobe in a mammatus cloud is usually a few hundred yards across. The lobes organize in disjointed fields that can stretch for miles. While the clouds in and of themselves are harmless, they often portend severe weather nearby.

Atmospheric scientists still don’t fully understand what makes the clouds. Some hypothesize that pockets of dry and saturated air subsiding from beneath a thunderstorm anvil warm at different rates in their descents, causing turbulent overturning that makes for a lumpy cloud base.

The chase today was meant to be all about intercepting some monster hail out there in eastern Oklahoma but will end up being remembered for that epic #mammatus display near sunset. What a fun day 👍

w/@twstdbro & @shannbil #okwx #TeamBlueMoose #usastormseason2022 #StormHour pic.twitter.com/292RvBgLW5 — Jason H (AU) 🇦🇺 (@OreboundImages) May 16, 2022

Another possibility is that evaporative cooling takes place as parcels of air containing precipitation sink beneath an anvil cloud. That cooling causes sinking until the air pocket reaches “equilibrium.” A “restoring force” of rising air curls the edges of that air pocket upward, shaping the base of the clouds into lobes.

Whatever the case, mammatus clouds are a staple of storm chases, especially during sunset, when underside lighting can bathe the protuberances in amber and red hues.

More Mammatus from yesterday's storm in Oklahoma! Love phones and the stuff they can do! Technology is AMAZING! ❤️🙌

Second image is of a power pole that was taken out in the storm, hearing 70mph winds were in that one! #LivingMyBestLife #chasecation pic.twitter.com/uecF6TLe0l — Shannon Bileski☈ (@shannbil) May 16, 2022

The storm Forister chased began in eastern Oklahoma, and was one of several that formed along an “outflow boundary,” or the leading edge of cool-air exhaust left behind by the previous day’s storms.

“There was a very obvious outflow boundary lined up just north of Interstate 40 and it was intersecting all little outflow boundaries,” said Forister. “I just sat there and eventually storms fired up.”

Since the storms formed in an environment characterized by high cloud bases and northwest flow, the tornado risk was minimal. Instead, large destructive hail proved the primary hazard. Softball-sized stones fell in Okemah in northeast Oklahoma, with reports of baseball-sized hail in Wetumka.

“Basically, I didn’t want to [core] punch the supercell because I didn’t want to total my car,” explained Forister. Instead he bailed off the storm, encountering a brief burst of 70 mph winds wrapping around the back side of its circulation.

“Then I sat there and enjoyed the view, and the mammatus display started,” he said. “It ended up being the entire sky being filled with them. They were the perfect shape, size, golden hour lighting... the contrast too.”

Mammatus clouds aren’t rare, and even garden-variety thundershowers in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast frequently have a few bumps in them. But next-level displays like what Forester encountered are special.

“I stopped at a gas station, and we met up with a whole bunch of friends who had been on the storm as well,” said Forister. Among them were Virginia Tech colleagues and University of Oklahoma friends like Andrew Shearer and Elizabeth Spicer, who had been chasing the storm as well.

The best of storm chasing: amazing views and epic friends pic.twitter.com/DX67jMPP2w — Peter Forister ⚡️🌪⚡️ (@forecaster25) May 16, 2022

Spicer called the display “truly spectacular."

“They seemed to grow across the sky, leaving us with an almost 360 degree view,” she wrote. “I had seen these clouds before but never like this. I couldn’t decide where the best view was since we were literally surrounded by these beautiful bulbous clouds.”

The mammatus clouds wound up being a blessing and a curse for Forister. While they were an ephemeral treat in the skies, the parent thunderstorm anvil grew so large it threatened to blot out another celestial spectacle — the anticipated total lunar eclipse.

“I drove back to southern Missouri, since the anvil of the storms went all the way up to the Kansas Line,” Forister, in his pursuit of clear skies, said.

In the end, Forister spent 20 hours driving and covered the equivalent distance from New Hampshire to Raleigh, N.C., but he says it was worth it. His photography site is replete with new adventures, but more importantly, he has the memories from the experiences.

“My day yesterday. Witnessed some of the most remarkable views nature has to offer,” he tweeted.

My day yesterday. Witnessed some of the most remarkable views nature has to offer pic.twitter.com/3IKQynMxoS — Peter Forister ⚡️🌪⚡️ (@forecaster25) May 16, 2022

