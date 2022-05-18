D.C.-area forecast: Splendid sunshine and 70s today, then heating up into the weekend

Placeholder while article actions load

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Just beautiful! The vast majority of the day is a "10" with 70s and sunshine. One point off for late-day clouds and evening showers. Express forecast Today: Mostly to partly sunny, low humidity, light winds. Highs: Mid- to upper 70s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, t-storm? Lows: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow: Early-morning shower, then partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-80s. Forecast in detail It really doesn’t get much better than yesterday and today around here. Enjoy the bright sunshine, blue skies and comfortable warmth, because the heat and humidity both trend higher, especially by Friday and Saturday. In fact, the heat index could approach 100 on Saturday. As for rain, the main chances are for scattered showers this evening and late-day storms on Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): Another beauty today with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and this time lighter winds. Temperatures climb through the 50s and 60s this morning. Should reach delightful highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Could see some increasing late-afternoon clouds. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies turn mostly cloudy as we get into the evening. Scattered showers are likely during the evening into the overnight, mainly after 8 p.m. or so, and maybe an isolated thundershower. Humidity levels creep a bit higher as lows settle in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): A lingering early-morning shower or thundershower should give way to partly to mostly sunny skies. It’s a warm and slightly humid day, with highs heading for the mid-80s and an increasing breeze from the southwest and west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Pretty nice evening even as the humidity starts to creep a bit higher. Skies should be mostly clear as lows drop back to the low to mid-60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Heat and humidity are on the rise Friday and Saturday. Friday highs could reach near 90 to the low 90s with just the chance of an isolated late-day storm. Saturday we could be talking mid-90s, and with moderate humidity, that could mean a heat index approaching 100. Both days should be partly to mostly sunny with only the chance of an isolated shower or storm. Confidence: Medium

Sunday looks to start with some sunshine as temperatures make their way back toward highs well into the 80s and perhaps near 90. Still humid, too, before a cold front brings increasing clouds and a chance of strong storms during the afternoon into evening. Confidence: Low-Medium

