D.C.-area forecast: Splendid sunshine and 70s today, then heating up into the weekend

Today (Wednesday): Another beauty today with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and this time lighter winds. Temperatures climb through the 50s and 60s this morning. Should reach delightful highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Could see some increasing late-afternoon clouds. Confidence: High
Tonight: Skies turn mostly cloudy as we get into the evening. Scattered showers are likely during the evening into the overnight, mainly after 8 p.m. or so, and maybe an isolated thundershower. Humidity levels creep a bit higher as lows settle in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): A lingering early-morning shower or thundershower should give way to partly to mostly sunny skies. It’s a warm and slightly humid day, with highs heading for the mid-80s and an increasing breeze from the southwest and west. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Pretty nice evening even as the humidity starts to creep a bit higher. Skies should be mostly clear as lows drop back to the low to mid-60s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Heat and humidity are on the rise Friday and Saturday. Friday highs could reach near 90 to the low 90s with just the chance of an isolated late-day storm. Saturday we could be talking mid-90s, and with moderate humidity, that could mean a heat index approaching 100. Both days should be partly to mostly sunny with only the chance of an isolated shower or storm. Confidence: Medium
Sunday looks to start with some sunshine as temperatures make their way back toward highs well into the 80s and perhaps near 90. Still humid, too, before a cold front brings increasing clouds and a chance of strong storms during the afternoon into evening. Confidence: Low-Medium