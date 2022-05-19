PM Update: Early-season heat wave gets underway Friday

Placeholder while article actions load

Temperatures began their upward climb today, with highs reaching the low and mid-80s in most spots. That’s about five to eight degrees above normal for the date in the city, and we’re just getting started with this early spell of summertime heat. Readings hop into the 90s on Friday before staying there through the weekend.

Through tonight: Any isolated showers or perhaps a brief thundershower will end. Daytime cloudiness will also wane with the loss of sunshine. Skies will then be mostly clear into the night. Winds will be light and variable as temperatures drop to 60 to 65 for lows.

Tomorrow (Friday): We will see more sun than not, and that will help it get hot. Highs will reach for the low to mid-90s. With dew points in the mid-60s, it will feel as though it’s closer to 100. Winds will be out of the south around 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 132.27 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate/high. Mold spores are low/moderate.

Haboob! Given drought conditions and generally arid air masses, the Plains have been somewhat quiet this month when it comes to tornadoes. But on the flip side, conditions are ripe for dust storms — a.k.a. haboobs. One ripped across parts of Colorado and Kansas on Wednesday, pushed along by severe storms.

Unbelievable scene and incredibly surreal yesterday SW of Johnson City, KS. Thankful for @Sarah_AlSayegh helping to calm me as I thought we were too far north. But we raced south and positioned perfectly to experience something amazing. Whew. #kswx @canonusa #stormhour pic.twitter.com/eOGxhOGtGQ — Mike Olbinski (@MikeOlbinski) May 19, 2022

I can honestly say that I’ve never experienced something so crazy. Today exceeded all expectations when this crazy haboob blasted out of some marginal severe thunderstorms. It’s crazy things like this that keep me coming out. #cowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/oO2waXhJVe — Rob Hoff 🏔🌌🌪 (@robhoffimagery) May 19, 2022

