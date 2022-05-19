D.C.-area forecast: A warm afternoon, and then a weekend sizzler

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 6/10: A little too warm, a little too cloudy, a little too humid, a little too much pollen; minus 4. Express forecast Today: Decreasing clouds, warmer. Highs: 82-86

Tonight: Clear and nearly calm. Lows: 58-64

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, hot, moderately humid. Highs: 89-93 Forecast in detail Heat builds starting today and peaks Saturday when there is a decent chance of setting records. It’s still quite hot Sunday until a cold front approaches late, raising the chances for afternoon and evening storms.

Today (Thursday): Most of the overnight showers quickly move off to the east at daybreak but a few stragglers could linger a bit longer. Skies start to clear as the morning wears on, helping temperatures climb into the low to mid-80s. Humidity is noticeably higher than previous days but still just moderate (dew points in the low 60s). A light breeze from the west is welcome. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mainly clear skies and calm winds allow the heat to abate. Lows range from near 60 in our cooler areas to the mid-60s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): The area heats up enough to take its first run at the low 90s this year under partly sunny skies. Winds are light from the south and humidity is still just moderate. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The evening is summery with temperatures slipping through the 80s and only a very light breeze from the south. Overnight lows settle in the mid-60s in our cooler areas to the low 70s downtown. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Sunny skies and winds from the south push readings well into the mid-90s Saturday, putting record highs at risk; the numbers to beat are 96 from 1934 at Reagan National and BWI Marshall and 92 at Dulles from 1996. Humidity levels are moderately high — especially for May — with dew points in the mid-60s; that makes it feel even several degrees hotter. Overnight lows remain in the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: High

The good news is a cold front approaches Sunday, the bad news is that it arrives too late to save us from highs of 90 to 95. It is likely that the front will set off some storms later in the afternoon and evening, but it’s too early to tell if they will become severe. The rain should help cool overnight lows to the upper 50s and low 60s. Confidence: Medium

The front is likely to stall just south of the area on Monday. This keeps a fair amount of clouds in place and gives us a chance for a few afternoon showers. The benefit of the clouds is that they hold highs to the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

