PM Update: Heat turns it up a notch for the weekend

Placeholder while article actions load

Through tonight: There could be a shower through the overnight hours under partly cloudy skies, but it probably won’t be noticeable for most folks. Temperatures dipping only to the low and mid-70s will test record warm lows for the date.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Plan on getting any strenuous outdoor activity out of the way early. Other than that, air conditioning and water will be your friends. Do keep in mind that local swimming spots are still rather chilly, since this is our first blast of heat. Highs will be mainly in the mid-90s, although a few spots in the upper 90s can’t be ruled out. Washington needs to hit at least 95 to tie a record from 1934. A late-day storm isn’t impossible, nor are a few showers overnight as lows fall to the 70s.

Sunday: We’ll have a partly cloudy and sultry start. The heat will turn down oh-so-slightly, and higher humidity might counteract it. Highs will be generally in the low 90s, with some in the mid-90s possible with enough sunshine. Showers and storms will become a good bet late in the day. These could be severe with a damaging wind threat, depending on when they get here.

See Camden Walker’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article