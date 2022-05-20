One dead, 23 injured by tornado that ripped through Gaylord, Mich.

Placeholder while article actions load

A strong tornado tore through Gaylord, a Michigan city about 2½ hours north of Lansing, on Friday afternoon, causing widespread damage, 23 injuries and one death, according to Michigan State Police. The twister ripped through Gaylord’s business district, where social media photos showed sheared off roofs and toppled signs and power lines with debris scattered all around. The Michigan State Police tweeted that “ambulances are transporting injured persons to local hospitals.”

The Associated Press reported that 23 were injured, according to a hospital spokesperson, and that the event lasted less than five minutes.

Drone video posted to social media showed mobile homes stacked on one another and wood strewn throughout the street. Other photos showed homes knocked off their foundations.

“My heart goes out to the families and small businesses impacted by the tornado and severe weather in Gaylord,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) tweeted. “To the entire Gaylord community — Michigan is with you. We will do what it takes to rebuild.”

The twister ripped through Gaylord around 3:45 p.m. Eastern time. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for the area at 3:38 p.m., when the twister was nine miles away. As it moved into Gaylord, the Weather Service warned of a “a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado.” It urged residents to take cover. “This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION,” the warning stated.

Ahead of the storm, the Weather Service had placed much of the northern part of the lower Michigan under a severe thunderstorm watch starting at 1:55 p.m. that cautioned “a tornado or two” was possible.

The tornadic storm erupted along a strong cold front sweeping across the country. The same front caused temperatures in Denver to crash more than 50 degrees in 24 hours. On Thursday afternoon, it was 86 degrees there; Friday afternoon it was 33 degrees and snowing.

Exceptionally warm air swelled ahead of the front, which is poised to break scores of records along the East Coast on Saturday, where temperatures could soar to nearly 100 degrees.

