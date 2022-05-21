D.C.-area forecast: Flirting with record highs today as heat intensifies

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 3/10: Hotter than Friday, but Saturday is almost always worth a plus one, so it’s basically a wash. Take it easy and hydrate. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-90s.

Tonight: Mainly clear. Lows: Low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs: Low 90s. Forecast in detail Record highs are in play today as our early-season heat spike reaches its peak. Temperatures in the mid-90s are more like midsummer than May. The humidity that tags along will certainly make you feel it. But once today is done, we’re two-thirds through this. Cooler air arrives Monday. We can do this.

Today (Saturday): It’s one of those days that feels hot shortly after the sun comes up. If you’ve got anything that needs to be done, plan on early or late day, and bring lots of water. Skies are mainly clear, but a random storm is possible in the peak heat. In Washington, we need to hit 95 to tie a record from 1934. Anything higher will equal the hottest temperature so early in the season here. Winds out of the southwest should give minimize cooling effect from the river. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: I’m a fan of summertime evenings, so you might find me outside with my dogs. It is rather muggy, though. That keeps it feeling soupy all night. Temperatures fall mainly to the low and mid-70s. A slew of record warm lows seems likely, as long as we don’t cool off a bunch before midnight with the frontal passage Sunday. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): A cold front is inbound, but it won’t offer much of any relief just yet. Days with the frontal passage can overperform on heat, so we have to keep that in mind. For now, temperatures seem like they’ll reach at least 90 to the low 90s. We might get into the mid-90s if there’s enough sun. Scattered showers and storms become likely during the afternoon and lasting into evening. Some of these could be severe, with a damaging wind threat. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms could linger into the early night. After that, clearing skies. Cooler and drier air is filtering in behind the front. A northwest breeze helps low temperatures get to the low and mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Back to late-May kind of weather on Monday. If anything, we’re on the cool side of typical. It tries to stay dry, but a shower or two could move in from the south. We’ll see a good deal of cloud, either way. Highs shoot for the low and mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

Rain odds rise Tuesday, but the forecast remains quite uncertain by this point. Most of the heavier stuff wants to stay south. Regardless, with clouds and showers around, low 70s might be all we can manage. Confidence: Medium

With the extreme heat this weekend the #BaltWashAir quality forecast is mostly Code Yellow – Moderate w/ Code Orange – Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups around Baltimore. We can all help by limiting driving & putting off yard work. Current conditions: https://t.co/Lfxjnx3Asd pic.twitter.com/ES9THt98b5 — Clean Air Partners (@CleanAirPartner) May 20, 2022

