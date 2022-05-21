PM Update: Sizzling heat continues on Sunday, with afternoon storms

Placeholder while article actions load

D.C. officially had its first 90-degree day of 2022 today. We fell short of setting any high temperature records, but we probably will set a record warm low temperature once the day is complete. The anomalously warm temperatures continue overnight and into Sunday as well. But afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms on Sunday will provide at least a bit of relief.

Through tonight: Temperatures should start to fall through 80s as we approach sunset. Clouds will increase as well, with some isolated showers possible before midnight. Showers will become more scattered in nature overnight, but not everyone will see rain. Lows will range from 70 to 73 degrees, with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow (Sunday): The heat will build quickly again under mostly sunny skies during the first half of the day. Clouds move in by the afternoon, and widespread showers and thunderstorms will be a threat between 4 and 9 p.m. High temperatures will be similar to today, ranging from 90 to 94 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy overnight Sunday with “cooler” temperatures ranging from 60 to 65 degrees.

Tornados in northwest Germany: Extremely warm temperatures triggered an unstable air mass to produce widespread severe weather across large parts of Germany on Friday, including some rather powerful tornadoes in the northwest part of the country. Dozens of people were injured in the town of Paderborn when a particularly violent tornado ripped through a highly populated area.

