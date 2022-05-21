Late May snow pastes Colorado 24 hours after 90-degree heat

Placeholder while article actions load

Memorial Day weekend is just a week away, but it looks like Christmas in many parts of Colorado. A late winter storm dumped as much as 20 inches of snow in the Centennial State. More than 100,000 customers are in the dark because of the heft of the wet snow, which weighed down trees — already green with leaves — and power lines. The greatest concentration of outages focused on the south and west sides of Denver in Jefferson and Denver counties, where nearly 80,000 customers were without electricity, according to PowerOutage.US.

Lots of limbs down from the weight of the snow ❄ 😔 @WeatherNation #cowx pic.twitter.com/ov7rvR7o1J — Steve Glazier (@SteveGlazier) May 21, 2022

What if I told you my car escaped this scot-free? 😅 #springsnow #cowx pic.twitter.com/tMQqmrwVKC — Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) May 21, 2022

The pasty snow, most of which fell late Friday into early Saturday, came just 24 hours after temperatures soared to nearly 90 degrees. In Denver, it was 87 Thursday afternoon before temperatures crashed to 33 — a 54-degree change.

Denver received about 2 inches of snow. According to Chris Bianchi, a meteorologist for Denver’s CBS television affiliate 9 News, the storm tied as the ninth-latest on record to produce at least an inch in the city. The average last inch of snow, he tweeted, occurs on April 22. The city’s latest big snowstorm on record occurred on May 26-27 in 1950, when 10.7 inches fell.

Advertisement

Heavier amounts fell to the north and west of the Mile High City, including a little more than 8 inches in Boulder. Heavy snow also fell on the north and west sides of Colorado Springs.

Some of the snowfall totals from Colorado include:

20 inches — 19 miles west-southwest of Cripple Creek

19 inches — Palmer Lake

16 inches — Woodland Park

14 inches — Cascade

13 inches — 4 miles east-northeast of the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs

10 inches — 4 miles northeast of Nederland

9.5 inches — Beulah

8 inches — Fountain

Heavy snow also blanketed parts of southern Wyoming, where up to 18 inches was reported.

While some of the snowfall lingered in Colorado on Saturday morning, much of the accumulation had ended, as snow has difficulty sticking due to high sun angle at this time of year. Roads and travel were not heavily affected because a lot of the snow melted on paved surfaces.

Heavy 5” of snow here on the south side of #Denver weighing down the trees. Thankfully power is still on for me. @NWSBoulder pic.twitter.com/XNMAgfz0Ya — Kerrin Jeromin (@KerrinJeromin) May 21, 2022

@spann @capitalweather Aravada, CO this morning. Neighborhood pool is all ready for next weekend’s opening… pic.twitter.com/nBmYDOSmfD — Katie McWilliams (@klmcwilliams) May 21, 2022

The powerful cold front responsible for the temperature drop that facilitated the snowfall plowed eastward Friday, triggering severe thunderstorms that spawned a deadly tornado in Gaylord, Mich.

The same front could bring strong to severe storms from Texas to Maine on Saturday and from Virginia to Maine on Sunday before moving off the East Coast.

Advertisement

Areas ahead of the front, mainly along the East Coast, face record heat Saturday and possibly Sunday before much cooler weather arrives early next week.

Below are some social media images of the snowfall.

Obligatory patio pic from CS pic.twitter.com/bBGwxLAEM4 — Allison Maruska (@allisonmaruska) May 21, 2022

@BianchiWeather 18 inches here in Perry Park pic.twitter.com/plyXJp1wtv — Jerry Riwon (@JerryRiwon) May 21, 2022

New “winner”: 16.5” on the Divide! https://t.co/2HyzESlRNF — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) May 21, 2022

GiftOutline Gift Article