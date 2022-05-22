D.C.-area forecast: A steamy Sunday with hefty afternoon storms likely

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 3/10: The air remains hot, humid and stagnant. Late-day storms are poised to sweep the heat and humidity away, but they could be strong to severe as they cut outdoor plans short. Express forecast Today: Hot and humid, p.m. showers and storms. Highs: Near 90 to low 90s.

Tonight: Lingering evening showers and storms. Lows: Low to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Turning partly sunny, cooler, passing p.m. shower? Highs: Low 70s. Forecast in detail It’s still unseasonably hot and humid, despite increasing midafternoon clouds, with a heat index reaching the mid-90s making it uncomfortable to be outdoors for too long. A cold front probably triggers a round of storms late this afternoon into evening, followed by much cooler air Monday through Wednesday with some clouds and a few showers.

Today (Sunday): Skies are partly to mostly sunny, with maybe a spotty morning shower or sprinkle, as temperatures once again head for well above average, with afternoon highs near 90 to the low 90s and plenty of humidity (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s). Clouds increase by midafternoon as a cold front approaches, with a line of storms likely moving through from west to east around 4 to 9 p.m. A few storms could be severe with damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and storms should depart to the east by 9 p.m. or so. Otherwise, cloudy skies remain as a breeze from the north brings in cooler and drier air with lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): The cloud cover might be slow to leave, but we should end up partly sunny. We’re noticeably cooler with highs in the low 70s — much more seasonable for this time of year — and can’t rule out a passing afternoon shower. A bit of a breeze out of the north adds a refreshing coolness to the air, and it should feel a little easier to breathe thanks to the lower humidity (dew points near 50). Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: If you can manage the pollen levels, it’s a good night to open the windows, even with the chance of a few showers. Cooler lows in the mid-50s to near 60 make for a more tranquil night for restful sleep. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

A stalled front lingers to our south Tuesday and Wednesday. That means partly to mostly cloudy skies and the chance of a few showers each day, though by no means a washout as of now, with daytime highs near 70 to the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

