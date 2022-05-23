D.C.-area forecast: The heat is gone, and cool, showery weather takes over

Placeholder while article actions load

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 6/10: 70s are a vast improvement over 90s, but showers could move in late. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, late shower possible. Highs: 70 to 75.

Tonight: Showers likely. Lows: Near 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, damp. Highs: 65 to 70. Forecast in detail The heat has mercifully departed, but we’re left with a cloudy, damp workweek. While the rain may not amount to a whole lot, there’s a chance of it each day. On the plus side, highs mostly in the 70s allow us to hang on to spring for a few more days. Sustained summerlike weather is not far off, and it could arrive in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Today (Monday): We should have some partial sunshine, but clouds increase in the afternoon, and showers are possible (40 percent chance) toward evening. Temperatures are a good 15 to 20 degrees cooler than Sunday’s, with highs 70 to 75. Winds are from the north around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers are a good bet (60 percent chance), with steadier rain probably focusing to our south. Rainfall totals range from very little in our northern areas to perhaps a quarter-inch south of the Beltway. Lows are near 60 with light winds. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A weak area of low pressure to our east may (40 percent chance) push a few showers over the area or perhaps some patchy drizzle. The clouds and breezes off the ocean associated with the low-pressure zone keep it cool, with highs only 65 to 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Low pressure remains stalled offshore, so we’ll hang on to clouds and perhaps a few showers or a bit of drizzle. Lows range from 55 to 60. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Believe it or not, the offshore low-pressure area remains parked Wednesday and Wednesday night, meaning clouds stay put and showers or drizzle could linger. Highs are again only 65 to 70 with lows Wednesday night near 60. Confidence: Medium

By Thursday and Friday, the offshore low drifts off to the north, allowing at least some intervals of sun. However, that opens the door for the next storm system to come in from the west, offering the chance of showers and storms Thursday afternoon into early Friday. Before and after any rain, we should see temperatures rebounding to near normal, with highs both days near 80. Lows early Friday range from 60 to 65. Confidence: Medium

An early look at the Memorial Day weekend forecast leaves reason for cautious optimism. Highs should be in the 80s, with lows mostly in the 60s, which would be a nice kickoff to the unofficial start of summer. The European model is projecting dry weather, but the American model is a little more unsettled (offering some shower chances Saturday and Sunday), so it’s a forecast that could evolve as the week wears on. Confidence: Low-Medium

