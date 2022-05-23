Storm scenes: Shelf clouds, rainbows and lightning put on Sunday show

Placeholder while article actions load

Two lines of intense thunderstorms swept through the Washington region Sunday during the late afternoon and evening, unleashing torrents, hail and high winds but also putting on a show in the sky. Brilliant rainbows, menacing shelf clouds and dazzling lightning were seen as the storms passed. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The storms caused about 20,000 customers to lose power in Northern Virginia and scattered downed trees throughout the area. The highest reported wind gust of 68 mph was clocked near Centreville during the second line of storms.

The first line of storms was initially focused in Loudoun, Frederick, Montgomery and Howard counties Sunday afternoon. But it extended into Fairfax County between 5 and 6 p.m. when a storm cell on its southern flank erupted, producing hail between Vienna and Arlington. This storm also unleashed damaging winds in Falls Church, Arlington and Alexandria, including a 59-mph gust at Reagan National Airport.

Magnificent rainbows were seen in the wake of this first line of storms.

A second line of storms swept through about 90 minutes later. This line, which affected much of the area, produced a 59-mph gust at Dulles International Airport. It was fronted by a dark, menacing shelf cloud.

Shelf clouds are common in storms that form into lines, developing as cool air expelled by the storms is met by warm air out ahead of them.

Both storms produced lightning, but the light show wasn’t as impressive as the rainbows and shelf cloud.

The rainbow trailing the first line of storms was long-lasting and, at times, bisected by shadows, cast from clouds to the west. At the National Mall, it formed while sheets of heavy rain were falling and blowing sideways.

Between both lines of storms, about 0.5 inch to 2.5 inches of rain fell across the area, flooding some small streams. Here’s how much fell at the airports:

National: 1.44 inches

Dulles: 1.40 inches

BWI Marshall: 0.91 inches

Temperatures dropped into the 60s in the storm’s wake, offering welcome relief from three days with high temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s. Dulles Airport set a record high of 91 degrees on Sunday and matched Saturday’s record high of 92.

Below, find more images from Sunday’s storms.

Shelf clouds

Massive shelf cloud from a severe storm moving toward #DC. The @EarthCam view from the Washington Monument @dougkammerer pic.twitter.com/lsG5Tmf7fY — Ryan Miller (@RyanMiller_WX) May 22, 2022

This is one heck of a storm moving in! I do love summer thunderstorms though! @capitalweather @amelia_draper pic.twitter.com/CPsIOBEeUP — Geoff Palcher (@gpalcher) May 22, 2022

Lightning

@capitalweather

Lightning strikes near the US Capitol this evening via @EarthCam pic.twitter.com/vCKU4Q1QVY — Chris Duncan (@CTDPIX) May 23, 2022

Rainbows

@capitalweather rainbow sighting after the hail in Courthouse- Arlington, VA! pic.twitter.com/lt3L0VRwwa — Nicole Siegel (@lalalacoley) May 22, 2022

Beautiful rainbow in Washington DC after the storms this afternoon 🌈 pic.twitter.com/u6jFnahzdb — C on the scene (@Conthescene) May 22, 2022

Hail

High winds

Tree and wire damage

This storm just brought a tree down that missed our neighbors house by a few feet. Arlington VA ⁦@capitalweather⁩ ⁦@fox5dc⁩ pic.twitter.com/lZAWaWU2DZ — Pete Erickson (@peteerickson) May 22, 2022

Large tree down in Reston, blocking through traffic. Fire and PD on the scene. pic.twitter.com/hpEXZUEdO1 — pete new (@petenew24) May 22, 2022

