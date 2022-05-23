Storm scenes: Shelf clouds, rainbows and lightning put on Sunday show

Two lines of intense thunderstorms swept through the Washington region Sunday during the late afternoon and evening, unleashing torrents, hail and high winds but also putting on a show in the sky. Brilliant rainbows, menacing shelf clouds and dazzling lightning were seen as the storms passed.
The first line of storms was initially focused in Loudoun, Frederick, Montgomery and Howard counties Sunday afternoon. But it extended into Fairfax County between 5 and 6 p.m. when a storm cell on its southern flank erupted, producing hail between Vienna and Arlington. This storm also unleashed damaging winds in Falls Church, Arlington and Alexandria, including a 59-mph gust at Reagan National Airport.
Magnificent rainbows were seen in the wake of this first line of storms.
A second line of storms swept through about 90 minutes later. This line, which affected much of the area, produced a 59-mph gust at Dulles International Airport. It was fronted by a dark, menacing shelf cloud.
Shelf clouds are common in storms that form into lines, developing as cool air expelled by the storms is met by warm air out ahead of them.
Both storms produced lightning, but the light show wasn’t as impressive as the rainbows and shelf cloud.
The rainbow trailing the first line of storms was long-lasting and, at times, bisected by shadows, cast from clouds to the west. At the National Mall, it formed while sheets of heavy rain were falling and blowing sideways.
Between both lines of storms, about 0.5 inch to 2.5 inches of rain fell across the area, flooding some small streams. Here’s how much fell at the airports:
- National: 1.44 inches
- Dulles: 1.40 inches
- BWI Marshall: 0.91 inches
Temperatures dropped into the 60s in the storm’s wake, offering welcome relief from three days with high temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s. Dulles Airport set a record high of 91 degrees on Sunday and matched Saturday’s record high of 92.
Below, find more images from Sunday’s storms.
Shelf clouds
Massive shelf cloud from a severe storm moving toward #DC. The @EarthCam view from the Washington Monument @dougkammerer pic.twitter.com/lsG5Tmf7fY— Ryan Miller (@RyanMiller_WX) May 22, 2022
Roll pic.twitter.com/uSZ4kADWsx— Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) May 23, 2022
This is one heck of a storm moving in! I do love summer thunderstorms though! @capitalweather @amelia_draper pic.twitter.com/CPsIOBEeUP— Geoff Palcher (@gpalcher) May 22, 2022
Mean-looking storm clouds moving in fast on Washington DC’s Dupont Circle 😳 #dcstorm @capitalweather @dougkammerer @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/RLWeM1q50h— Michael Lipin (@Michael_Lipin) May 22, 2022
The line of intense storms rolling into Tysons Corner. Big time wind. @TonyPannWBAL @wbaltv11 @wusa9 @fox5dc @nbcwashington @Brian7NewsDC @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/URFco0ndqJ— Jared Plushnick (@JaredPlushnick) May 22, 2022
Massive shelf cloud moving east from Reston! @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/dSIZxSQ3nU— Undebted. (@UndebtedNow) May 22, 2022
uh oh @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/3ubgFXkya3— ave (@notaveryh) May 22, 2022
Lightning
Last night pic.twitter.com/xWkMamcsGJ— Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) May 23, 2022
@capitalweather— Chris Duncan (@CTDPIX) May 23, 2022
Lightning strikes near the US Capitol this evening via @EarthCam pic.twitter.com/vCKU4Q1QVY
Rainbows
Rainbows at #IwoJimaMemorial 🌈 #ArlingtonVa @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/ZHRmDmp5nf— Stefanie Mullin Johnson (@StefJohnson21) May 22, 2022
@capitalweather rainbow sighting after the hail in Courthouse- Arlington, VA! pic.twitter.com/lt3L0VRwwa— Nicole Siegel (@lalalacoley) May 22, 2022
Beautiful rainbow in Washington DC after the storms this afternoon 🌈 pic.twitter.com/u6jFnahzdb— C on the scene (@Conthescene) May 22, 2022
Hail
Whooo! Summer storms and pea sized hail in west Arlington! @7NewsAlex @capitalweather @NWS_BaltWash pic.twitter.com/mJX5TgpLuT— Richard Barnhill (@wolfpackwx) May 22, 2022
Hail in Vienna @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/zpStFsWRvp— Adrian Deveny (@AdrianDeveny) May 22, 2022
Strong storm, dime sized hail in Oakton. @dougkammerer @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/4ZjccbA40v— Jason Maturo (@JasonMaturo) May 22, 2022
High winds
.@capitalweather @dougkammerer @NWS_BaltWash . South Arlington 17:50hrs. pic.twitter.com/j6rDpau187— Matthew Young (@matthewyoung31) May 22, 2022
Woah @capitalweather happening at 5:55 ET in Arlington, VA. Directly opposite @Reagan_Airport #StormyWeather ⚡️⛈🌩‼️ pic.twitter.com/Y0q3PSO4ZK— Kathleen Delano (@kdelano001) May 22, 2022
Tree and wire damage
Some pole damage here at Leesburg Pike and South Jefferson St in Fairfax. @WashingtonianWx @MikeTFox5 @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/19Vy48jXIp— JayWX (@JayWX8) May 22, 2022
This storm just brought a tree down that missed our neighbors house by a few feet. Arlington VA @capitalweather @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/lZAWaWU2DZ— Pete Erickson (@peteerickson) May 22, 2022
Large tree down in Reston, blocking through traffic. Fire and PD on the scene. pic.twitter.com/hpEXZUEdO1— pete new (@petenew24) May 22, 2022