PM Update: Patchy drizzle tonight ahead of a milder but cloudy Wednesday

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors A drizzly and cool morning transitioned to a less drizzly but still cool afternoon. Highs in the low 60s are about 15 degrees below normal for the date. With some luck, it should be the bottom of this cool-down. While Wednesday only takes a slight turn for the better, a turn is a turn.

Through Tonight: It stays cloudy this evening and into the night. A break or two might form, but don’t spend too much time hoping for that! There could be some patchy drizzle, as well. Lows will settle to the mid-50s.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): After any morning drizzle ends, conditions will be more decent but still rather cloudy. That’s the main story. In fact, we might not really see the sun at all. But, with lower risk of rain, some milder air should come in. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s in most spots. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Before the rain, the tree pollen count was high at 296.81 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen was high at 26.2 grains per cubic meter.

Feeling sea breezy: Twitter friend @4seams pointed out a neat westward-moving boundary today. It’s probably some sort of sea breeze, but interestingly enough it brought drier conditions as it passed. By late this afternoon, the boundary was bumping into the Blue Ridge, with east winds established behind it across the area.

⁦@islivingston⁩ ⁦@capitalweather⁩ here’s a new one (for me anyway)…apparent Bay/ocean front eating up low level moisture and mist from east to west? pic.twitter.com/CtuzrSaq50 — Joe (@4seams) May 24, 2022

