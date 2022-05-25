D.C.-area forecast: A stray shower through tomorrow; showers and storms likely Friday

Placeholder while article actions load

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Considerable clouds and on the cool side, but also mostly dry and fairly comfortable. Better than the 90s, right? Express forecast Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, sprinkle or light shower? Highs: Near 70.

Tonight: Cloudy, occasional light showers/drizzle. Lows: Upper 50s to near 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, chance of isolated shower/t’shower. Highs: Low to mid-70s. Forecast in detail Plenty of clouds today and tomorrow but not much rain to show for it, although a light shower is possible at times. Friday brings a good chance of showers and thunderstorms, but will they clear out for the holiday weekend? Models have been waffling back and forth on that, though the latest trend is toward a drier and brighter forecast with temperatures warming into the 80s.

Today (Wednesday): Maybe a stray shower at some point today, but otherwise dry despite mostly to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures start the morning in the 50s with afternoon highs reaching near 70. Winds are light from the northeast and east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies remain cloudy with the chance of an isolated shower or patchy drizzle as a light wind continues from the east. Lows settle back to the upper 50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): After the chance of an isolated morning shower or patchy drizzle, most of the day should be dry once again despite higher humidity. Temperatures edge slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Just the chance of an isolated shower during the evening, then a few showers or thundershowers possible overnight. Winds from the south keep things mild as lows only drop back into the 60s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Occasional showers and thunderstorms seem like a good bet on Friday with highs in the mid-70s to near 80. Showers and thunderstorms remain possible into Friday night, though chances should be decreasing, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

For the Memorial Day weekend forecast, models have been fluctuating between somewhat wet and mostly dry (yeah we know, not so helpful). Latest trends are toward a drier and brighter forecast, although Saturday still has significant chance of lingering showers, and overall forecast confidence remains rather low. Temperatures aim for highs near 80 on Saturday, in the low to mid-80s on Sunday, and in the mid- to upper 80s on Sunday. Confidence: Low-Medium

