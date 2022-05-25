D.C.-area forecast: A stray shower through tomorrow; showers and storms likely Friday

Today (Wednesday): Maybe a stray shower at some point today, but otherwise dry despite mostly to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures start the morning in the 50s with afternoon highs reaching near 70. Winds are light from the northeast and east. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies remain cloudy with the chance of an isolated shower or patchy drizzle as a light wind continues from the east. Lows settle back to the upper 50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): After the chance of an isolated morning shower or patchy drizzle, most of the day should be dry once again despite higher humidity. Temperatures edge slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Just the chance of an isolated shower during the evening, then a few showers or thundershowers possible overnight. Winds from the south keep things mild as lows only drop back into the 60s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Occasional showers and thunderstorms seem like a good bet on Friday with highs in the mid-70s to near 80. Showers and thunderstorms remain possible into Friday night, though chances should be decreasing, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium
For the Memorial Day weekend forecast, models have been fluctuating between somewhat wet and mostly dry (yeah we know, not so helpful). Latest trends are toward a drier and brighter forecast, although Saturday still has significant chance of lingering showers, and overall forecast confidence remains rather low. Temperatures aim for highs near 80 on Saturday, in the low to mid-80s on Sunday, and in the mid- to upper 80s on Sunday. Confidence: Low-Medium