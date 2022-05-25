PM Update: Clouds hang on through Thursday, with occasional sprinkles possible

Placeholder while article actions load

Temperatures made it to near and above 70 in most spots this afternoon, despite plentiful clouds. I did see a few hints of blue, so I know it’s still up there. Gray skies are in no hurry to get out of here, which means more of the same is in our future. Or — more of the same but with continued slight warming.

Through Tonight: Mostly cloudy conditions will persist. Some drizzle may develop overnight, along with a somewhat higher chance of showers by dawn. Lows will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will blow from the southeast.

Tomorrow (Thursday): A couple of showers could be around at almost any time. That said, morning might be favored. Clouds will remain numerous, with perhaps a few afternoon breaks. Highs will be in the mid-70s or so. An increase in humidity is also noticeable. Winds will blow from the southeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: The most recent pollen count was washed out by rain.

Clouds rule: As the forecasts recently show in abundance, clouds are our thing at the moment. Sometimes you wonder if it’s real or if it’s imagined. In this case, the data backs it up big time: Sixty percent of lunchtime observations have been cloudy this May. That’s compared with an average of 33 percent. Every month except February has featured above-average cloud cover in the midday. The story is similar at other times, as well.

