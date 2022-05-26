P.M. Update: Friday storms may be intense, with some flooding possible

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Another cloud-filled day has come and gone. Highs again rose to around and past 70. Increasing humidity has made it feel muggier with time. While we may see another round of drizzle late tonight into early Friday, the main weather focus ahead is the potential for storms. It’s a multifaceted threat. Severe weather may include both rotating storms and a heavy rain risk.

Through Tonight: Clouds rule through the night. We may see a quick-hitting sprinkle or light shower. Nothing of note. Patchy drizzle could also develop closer to dawn. Temperatures dip to the mid- and upper 60s for lows.

Tomorrow (Friday): Showers are possible as soon as morning, but any threatening storm activity should hold off until afternoon, when we could see some breaks in the clouds. But we’ll probably see a lot of clouds and occasional rain around, so it’s still uncertain as to how unstable it turns. If there’s enough fuel, it could be a day where an isolated tornado or two is favored along with some large hail. Highs should reach for the mid- and upper 70s. Winds are from the south about 10 mph.

There’s also a risk for isolated flooding, especially toward evening. We’ve dried out a bit from our last round of soil-saturating rain, but some locations could pick up a quick 1 to 2 inches. If multiple rounds of storms pass the same spot, even more could fall.

See David Streit's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate at 35.46 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate/high at 15.02 grains per cubic meter. Mold spores are low/moderate, and weed pollen is low.

Rain: With 6.01 inches of rain in May to date, D.C. is sitting at 17th wettest May on record. Another inch would push the city into the top 10 wettest Mays. The leaders are fortunately unlikely to be reached, with 10.69 inches falling in both 1953 and 1889.

