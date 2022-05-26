D.C.-area forecast: Cloudy and mild today before a threat of severe storms on Friday

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 8/10: Perfectly mild but clouds are prevalent and, if you get an isolated shower, 7 for you! Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered light showers possible. Highs: 71 to 75.

Tonight: Cloudy, light shower possible, mostly calm. Lows: 64 to 68.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with showers and afternoon storms. Highs: 77 to 81. Forecast in detail Any showers today are strays, but tomorrow things get active with severe storms possible in the afternoon. Showers and a few storms linger Saturday. The Memorial Day weekend is not a bust, though, as Sunday and Monday are warm and sunny. So fire up the grill and enjoy! For fortunate souls headed to the beach this weekend, your forecast is at the end of this article.

Today (Thursday): Plenty of clouds roll through and a light shower or two cannot be ruled out. Southeast breezes are minimal and humidity is on the low side. Highs are limited to the low- to mid-70s. Confidence: High

Tonight: A light shower remains possible at most any time, but most of the area remains dry. Winds are nearly calm and lows hold in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Despite plenty of clouds, readings rise to the upper 70s to low 80s. South winds are moderate, and humidity becomes noticeable (dew points in upper 60s). This sets the stage for thunderstorms in the afternoon, some of which could produce damaging winds and hail. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms, which could be severe in the evening, may linger into the overnight hours. Most areas should pick up at least 0.5 inches, but locally heavier amounts and even flooding are possible in stronger storms. Lows reach the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Clouds are still likely to be abundant on Saturday, and scattered showers/storms are possible most any time. However, there should be dry spells, so don’t give up on some outdoor time. Expect highs in the mid- to upper 70s and moderate humidity. Rain chances diminish overnight, and skies gradually clear with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

The few predawn risers Sunday should gaze to the east for a conjunction of Mars and Jupiter. We should all enjoy a mostly sunny day with highs mainly in the low 80s and relatively low humidity. Overnight lows are in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Memorial Day really does kick off the summer season right this year. Highs in the mid-80s under sunny skies with just moderate humidity are a crowd pleaser. Confidence: Medium-High

Weekend Beach Forecast

N.J./Del./Md. beaches: Scattered storms Friday/Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday/Monday. Highs in the mid- to upper 70s/lows upper 50s to low 60s. Wave heights 1 to 3 feet and water temperatures in the low 60s.

Va./N.C. beaches: Scattered storms Friday/Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday/Monday. Highs low 80s/lows mid-60s. Wave heights 1 to 3 feet and water temperatures near 70.

