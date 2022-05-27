PM Update: Scattered storms this evening, with heavy rain possible

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Flood watch until 11 p.m. * It was a rather tranquil day, as long as you ignore the midday storms and tornado warnings. That batch of rain brought the region about a quarter of an inch, with some spots receiving a bit more. Thus far, there have been a number of wind damage reports in the area, but no confirmations of tornadoes. While what’s left to come shouldn’t be too crazy, we’ve still got some weather hazards ahead into evening.

Through Tonight: Additional showers and storms are possible this evening, perhaps through about midnight. If you come across flooding, remember to “turn around, don’t drown.” The big storm risk has waned, but an isolated severe storm isn’t impossible. Otherwise, skies are tending to clear. Temperatures fall to a 60-to-65-degree range for lows in most spots. There could be some patchy fog, although light west winds should help keep it minimal.

Advertisement

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Bad weather is out of here in time for the holiday weekend. Skies are mostly sunny, with clouds most numerous through the midday and afternoon. We may see a few showers or a quick storm pop late, but they should be hit-or-miss if so. High temperatures are around 80. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 mph, with gusts past 20 mph.

Sunday: This one’s looking like a winner. We’re on the warm end with the “Nice Day” declaration (temperatures 65 to 85), but I’d imagine it’s coming if the forecast holds. Readings rise to around 85 for highs. Winds are light from the west and southwest.

Memorial Day: A pretty classic Memorial Day is on tap. At least when it comes to the unofficial-start-of-summer thing. Highs are near 90. With winds out of the south, humidity is on the moderate but sticky side.

See Camden Walker’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen report: Before the rain, mold spores were low/moderate, as was grass pollen. Tree and weed pollen are both low.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article