D.C.-area forecast: Heat builds through a mainly sunny Memorial Day weekend

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 8/10: Better weather arrives just in time for the holiday weekend. I’ll take it! Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Isolated shower/storm possible. Highs: Near 80.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-80s. Forecast in detail Following another week full of clouds and some rain, sunshine returns just when we need it most. And as far as the unofficial start of summer goes, it might be hard to ask for a lot better than this. Today and tomorrow are mild before the heat cranks up on Monday. Find a pool or some shade and stay hydrated. The season’s just getting started!

Today (Saturday): We should see a good deal of sun despite occasional clouds. Those clouds could bubble up into a shower or storm, especially late in the day, but it’ll be very isolated, if so. High temperatures are around 80. Winds blow from the west about 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mainly clear conditions persist through the night. Lows are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds are light from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine dominates. Any clouds are few as high pressure begins to exert control over our weather. The slow upward climb in temperatures continues, with highs making the mid-80s. Winds from the south are light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Plan on more clear skies. Temperatures are mild as well, with lows in the mid- and upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Memorial Day Monday keeps the trend going. High pressure is still building over the region, which means more sun and more heat. Highs should rise to around and above 90 in most spots, with light winds out of the south around 5 to 10 mph. You’ll notice the humidity rising with time. Confidence: Medium-High

Tuesday brings even more heat. We still see tons of sun and that helps highs rise to the low and mid-90s. It’s not impossible a storm pops in the heat, but probably confined to higher elevations west of the area. Confidence: Medium-High

