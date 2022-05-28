D.C.-area forecast: Heat builds through a mainly sunny Memorial Day weekend

Today (Saturday): We should see a good deal of sun despite occasional clouds. Those clouds could bubble up into a shower or storm, especially late in the day, but it’ll be very isolated, if so. High temperatures are around 80. Winds blow from the west about 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Mainly clear conditions persist through the night. Lows are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds are light from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine dominates. Any clouds are few as high pressure begins to exert control over our weather. The slow upward climb in temperatures continues, with highs making the mid-80s. Winds from the south are light. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Plan on more clear skies. Temperatures are mild as well, with lows in the mid- and upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Memorial Day Monday keeps the trend going. High pressure is still building over the region, which means more sun and more heat. Highs should rise to around and above 90 in most spots, with light winds out of the south around 5 to 10 mph. You’ll notice the humidity rising with time. Confidence: Medium-High
Tuesday brings even more heat. We still see tons of sun and that helps highs rise to the low and mid-90s. It’s not impossible a storm pops in the heat, but probably confined to higher elevations west of the area. Confidence: Medium-High