D.C.-area forecast: Sunny and seasonable today, then heating up into the 90s

Today (Sunday): It’s a mostly sunny and beautiful day for outdoor activities, with morning temperatures climbing through the 60s into the 70s, and afternoon highs right around average in the low to mid-80s. The humidity remains fairly low, with dew points in the mid- to upper 50s. But grass pollen levels move into the moderate to high range for the next few days. Winds are light and variable in direction. Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild with lows in the 60s. Humidity is on the rise with a light wind from the south. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Memorial Day): Mostly sunny and heating up. Daytime highs climb to near 90 to the low 90s, and feel even a couple of degrees hotter with noticeable humidity (dew points in the low to mid-60s) and a light wind from the south. Remember to stay hydrated if spending any significant time outdoors. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and rather muggy with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: High
A look ahead
High pressure camps out just off the coast, setting us up for a partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid midweek. Tuesday and Wednesday highs are in the low to mid-90s. Moderate humidity (dew points at least in the mid-60s) means afternoon heat indexes in the mid- to upper 90s. Could see an isolated thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon or evening. Confidence: Medium