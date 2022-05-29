D.C.-area forecast: Sunny and seasonable today, then heating up into the 90s

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 9/10: Sunny skies and near seasonable highs, no rain in sight. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, warm, low humidity. Highs: Low to mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild, rising humidity. Lows: 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot, more humid. Highs: Near 90 to low 90s. Forecast in detail It seems Mother Nature got the message to provide sunny and pleasant weather for this Memorial Day weekend. An area of high pressure sets up and sticks around, keeping us dry into midweek as we heat up into the 90s. If you’ve be holding off on planting the garden or opening the pool, now is your chance. We should stay dry until the chance of an isolated storm on Wednesday.

Today (Sunday): It’s a mostly sunny and beautiful day for outdoor activities, with morning temperatures climbing through the 60s into the 70s, and afternoon highs right around average in the low to mid-80s. The humidity remains fairly low, with dew points in the mid- to upper 50s. But grass pollen levels move into the moderate to high range for the next few days. Winds are light and variable in direction. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild with lows in the 60s. Humidity is on the rise with a light wind from the south. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Memorial Day): Mostly sunny and heating up. Daytime highs climb to near 90 to the low 90s, and feel even a couple of degrees hotter with noticeable humidity (dew points in the low to mid-60s) and a light wind from the south. Remember to stay hydrated if spending any significant time outdoors. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and rather muggy with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: High

A look ahead

High pressure camps out just off the coast, setting us up for a partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid midweek. Tuesday and Wednesday highs are in the low to mid-90s. Moderate humidity (dew points at least in the mid-60s) means afternoon heat indexes in the mid- to upper 90s. Could see an isolated thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon or evening. Confidence: Medium

