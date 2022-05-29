PM Update: Summerlike heat for Memorial Day

Placeholder while article actions load

Summerlike weather will continue as we round out Memorial Day weekend. Puffy afternoon clouds this afternoon will dissipate overnight, leaving us with a sunny and hot holiday. Temperatures are likely to hit the 90-degree mark in many places, with rising humidity levels making it feel more uncomfortable, as well. Even hotter conditions await us on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Through tonight: Puffy clouds will clear after sunset, leaving a mostly clear overnight period. Some patchy fog is possible in sheltered locations near water. Low temperatures will be on the mild side, ranging from 60 to 65 degrees, with just a light southwest breeze.

Tomorrow (Memorial Day): Partly cloudy skies in the morning won’t prevent temperatures from steadily rising. Highs will top out close to 90 degrees, with mostly sunny skies setting in by the afternoon. Humidity levels will be slightly higher, as well. Clear and mild tomorrow night, with lows ranging from 65 to 69 degrees.

Second tornado confirmed: The National Weather Service confirmed that an F1 tornado touched down in Charles and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland on Friday evening. This is the second confirmed tornado from Friday’s line of storms.

A NWS storm survey conducted in St Mary's and Charles Counties around Charlotte Hall to Benedict confirmed an EF-1 tornado occurred Friday evening. For more details: https://t.co/EdXKXH62Gq pic.twitter.com/fnxqOk3HQF — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) May 29, 2022

