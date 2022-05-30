D.C.-area forecast: Three hot days ahead before gradual relief

Today (Monday): The sun beats down, and it’s a hot one. Highs range from the upper 80s to near 90 for most. Humidity levels are moderately high, with dew points in the low to mid-60s. Winds are light from the southwest. Confidence: High
Tonight: It’s feeling rather summerlike with mostly clear skies but mild temperatures. Lows range from near 70 downtown to the low to mid-60s in our cooler areas. Light winds from the southwest. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Under sunny skies, temperatures soar into the low to mid-90s — matched with Wednesday for the week’s hottest day. It’s humid enough that the air feels a couple degrees higher than the actual temperature, but the mugginess isn’t as extreme as we typically experience midsummer (dew points in the mid-60s). Light winds. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and mild. Lows range from the mid-60s in our cooler areas to the low 70s downtown. Confidence: High
A look ahead
The weather on Wednesday is very similar to Tuesday: hot and somewhat humid. Under mostly sunny skies, highs reach the low to mid-90s. Partly cloudy at night with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium-High
A cold front sags south from the northwest on Thursday and Friday, probably serving as the focal point for showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of rain is between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. Highs on Thursday reach the mid-80s before dropping back closer to 80 on Friday, when some clearing is possible in the afternoon. Lows Thursday night are in the 60s and more like 55 to 60 on Friday night. Confidence: Medium
High pressure builds in from the west over the weekend, favoring lots of sunshine, lower humidity and comfortably warm temperatures. Highs both days should be in the low 80s, with lows 55 to 60 at night. Confidence: Medium