D.C.-area forecast: Three hot days ahead before gradual relief

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Perhaps a little too hot for some but just about perfect by the beach or pool. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 87-90.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 64-70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs: 91-95. Forecast in detail On the unofficial start of summer today, the weather plays the part. Highs soar to near 90, the first of three straight days near or above 90 degrees. A cool front passing on Thursday and Friday may bring some rain, and then the heat eases into the weekend, which looks quite promising.

Today (Monday): The sun beats down, and it’s a hot one. Highs range from the upper 80s to near 90 for most. Humidity levels are moderately high, with dew points in the low to mid-60s. Winds are light from the southwest. Confidence: High

Tonight: It’s feeling rather summerlike with mostly clear skies but mild temperatures. Lows range from near 70 downtown to the low to mid-60s in our cooler areas. Light winds from the southwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Under sunny skies, temperatures soar into the low to mid-90s — matched with Wednesday for the week’s hottest day. It’s humid enough that the air feels a couple degrees higher than the actual temperature, but the mugginess isn’t as extreme as we typically experience midsummer (dew points in the mid-60s). Light winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and mild. Lows range from the mid-60s in our cooler areas to the low 70s downtown. Confidence: High

A look ahead

The weather on Wednesday is very similar to Tuesday: hot and somewhat humid. Under mostly sunny skies, highs reach the low to mid-90s. Partly cloudy at night with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

A cold front sags south from the northwest on Thursday and Friday, probably serving as the focal point for showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of rain is between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. Highs on Thursday reach the mid-80s before dropping back closer to 80 on Friday, when some clearing is possible in the afternoon. Lows Thursday night are in the 60s and more like 55 to 60 on Friday night. Confidence: Medium

High pressure builds in from the west over the weekend, favoring lots of sunshine, lower humidity and comfortably warm temperatures. Highs both days should be in the low 80s, with lows 55 to 60 at night. Confidence: Medium

