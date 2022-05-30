Agatha poised to strike Mexico today as its strongest May hurricane

Placeholder while article actions load

Packing winds of 110 mph, Agatha is set to slam into Mexico’s southern west coast as a dangerous Category 2 hurricane — the strongest the country has endured in the month of May. The National Hurricane Center warns the storm will unleash “life-threatening” winds and an “extremely dangerous” ocean surge close to where it comes ashore Monday afternoon or evening.

Both along the coast and through the interior of southern Mexico, the storm poses a threat “of potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides,” according to the center.

Assuming Agatha maintains its strength when it crosses the coastline, it will become just the third hurricane to strike Mexico from the eastern Pacific Ocean during May — and the most intense.

There are increasing chances that the storm’s remnants will enter the Gulf of Mexico later this week and become part of a new system that could bring some stormy weather to Florida by the weekend.

Advertisement

For now, a hurricane warning covers the zone from Salina Cruz to Lagunas de Chacahua in Mexico’s Oaxaca state, with tropical storm warnings to the north and south.

At 10 a.m. Central time Monday, the storm was centered about 50 miles southwest of Puerto Angel, Mexico, and was churning to the northeast at 8 mph. The storm will probably make landfall close to Puerto Angel or Mazunte, both small coastal towns.

The storm’s peak winds of 110 mph are forecast to hold steady until coming ashore before rapidly weakening over land. Its hurricane-force winds extend 15 miles from the center but tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 90 miles.

Strong winds and heavy rain had begun across southern Mexico Monday morning and the Hurricane Center writes they will intensify as the day wears on. It is forecasting the following effects from the hurricane:

Advertisement

“Life-threatening” hurricane-force winds near where the center crosses the coast in Oaxaca on Monday afternoon and evening.

“Extremely dangerous” coastal flooding from the ocean surge, or a storm-driven rise in water above normally dry land, near and to the east of where Agatha’s center makes landfall. “Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves,” the center writes.

The potential for “life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides” in the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Chiapas, with up to 15 to 20 inches of rain in the high terrain.

Agatha will most likely fall apart crossing the rugged terrain of southern Mexico, but its remnants are expected to enter the southern Gulf of Mexico in the Bay of Campeche by midweek.

The Hurricane Center writes they may get drawn into a “large and complex area of low pressure expected to develop across Central America, the Yucatán Peninsula, and the southwest Gulf of Mexico.” There’s a 40 percent chance the low pressure zone develops into a tropical depression or storm, the center says.

8 AM EDT May 30- There is a medium chance of development by late this week from a large and complex low pressure area that is expected to develop over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, Yucatan Peninsula, and the northwest Caribbean Sea. Follow the latest at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/U4sv9Rg42G — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 30, 2022

Some computer models show the low pressure zone bringing rain to Florida by late in the week or the weekend but it’s unclear if environmental conditions will support more than a weak storm.

GiftOutline Gift Article