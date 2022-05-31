D.C.-area forecast: Surge of summer 90s before Thursday storms and late-week cooling

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 4/10: Sun-scorching skies with uncomfortable 90s for highs. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs: 91-95.

Tonight: Clear, warm, somewhat muggy. Lows: 66-75.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny, isolated p.m. storm? Highs: 89-94. Forecast in detail A summery surge of 90s dominates our next two days with moderate humidity levels and only a slight chance of a storm tomorrow. A cool front moves into the area by Thursday with showers and thunderstorms likely, some of which could be strong to severe. The front clears the air ahead of a more comfortably warm and sunny weekend with low humidity.

Today (Tuesday): The heat is on. Bright sunshine drives afternoon high temperatures to the lower to middle 90s with moderate humidity levels (dew points in the middle 60s). This should be the hottest day of the year so far, so seek shade when you can and stay hydrated as much as possible. Light winds blow mainly from the west and northwest. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and warm with lows in the middle 60s to middle 70s, as winds blow from the southwest at about 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): A few more clouds, especially by afternoon (partly sunny at times), may ease the heat a slight bit, but highs are still likely to reach near 90 to the middle 90s again. Humidity remains on the moderate side with dew points in the middle 60s. Winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Just a slight chance of a late-day shower or storm, especially north of the city. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and still quite warm with lows from the upper 60s to middle 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday brings increasing clouds with a bit cooler afternoon highs in the 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms seem likely during the afternoon into evening. Some of these could be strong to severe. Lingering showers and storms are possible Thursday night with lows near 60 to the middle 60s. Confidence: Medium

Friday could still find a morning shower with lingering clouds before becoming partly sunny by afternoon with more comfortable highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Friday night should be mostly clear and cooler with lows in the 50s in the suburbs to low 60s in the city. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is looking wonderful at this vantage point with mostly sunny skies as highs range in the low 80s. The icing on this summer weekend’s cake is that low humidity accompanies the warmth and sunshine. Saturday night looks mostly clear with lows in the 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

