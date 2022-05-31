PM Update: Today was our hottest so far this year, and Wednesday will be similar

Placeholder while article actions load

It was like midsummer out there today. Powerful sunshine beat down from morning through afternoon, pushing temperatures upward into the mid-90s. Those temperatures are the hottest of the year so far, and they come on the early side for such intense heat. If you are not a fan, you might want to hide indoors through tomorrow.

Through tonight: An isolated shower or storm is possible this evening. That risk will diminish entirely with dark as skies remain largely clear overnight. Temperatures range from the upper 60s to mid-70s for lows. Winds are light out of the west.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It will be another mainly sunny day. Perhaps some more clouds than today. Not enough to matter, as highs will again be mainly in the mid-90s. There will be an outside shot of a quick shower or storm in the heat of the day. Winds will be out of the west, around five to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high at 12.78 grains per cubic meter of air. Tree pollen is moderate at 18.21 grains per cubic meter. Mold spores are low/moderate.

Scorching: Today’s temperature is a bit unusual for so early. It’s the hottest this early since 2011. Back then, the first time it was 95 or higher was May 30, when it reached 96. Before that, you have to go back to 2006 for a 95 in late May. The average first date for a high so hot is June 18. Last year, the first wasn’t until June 30. The average for 95-degree days per year is 11.

