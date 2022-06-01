D.C.-area forecast: High heat again today, scattered storms late Thursday

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 3/10: Pretty much the same midsummer heat as yesterday, with only a slight chance of a cooling storm. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny and hot, stray late-day storm? Highs: Low to mid-90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm, stray evening storm? Lows: Upper 60s to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny, scattered p.m. storms. Highs: Near 90. Forecast in detail We made it solidly into the mid-90s across the DMV yesterday and could get there again today. Even tomorrow could get to 90 or so, before at least a few days with more comfortable and seasonable highs closer to 80. Those cooler temperatures will come courtesy of a cold front that brings a good chance of scattered showers and storms tomorrow afternoon into evening.

Today (Wednesday): No let up in the heat today. We’re mostly sunny and headed for afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s, with moderate humidity (dew points in the mid-60s) making it feel a couple of degrees hotter. Light winds don’t help the situation. Only a slight chance of a late-day shower or storm. Confidence: High

Tonight: Just that slight chance of an early-evening shower or storm. Otherwise partly cloudy and warm with lows only dipping to the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Mostly sunny morning skies should see increasing afternoon clouds as a cold front approaches. Temperatures might max out slightly cooler, but should still get to near 90 as humidity remains in the moderate range. Scattered showers and storms are likely late afternoon into the evening with potential for damaging winds and isolated flooding. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms remain likely during the evening, still with that potential for damaging winds and isolated flooding. Showers and storms should diminish overnight with decreasing humidity and lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Can’t rule out a lingering shower early Friday, but then increasing sunshine and lower humidity with cooler highs near 80 to the low 80s. Mostly clear and refreshingly cooler Friday night with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

Looking like a great weekend! Skies should be partly to mostly sunny with low humidity and highs near 80. No rain expected as of now. Saturday night lows drop back to the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

