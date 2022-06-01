D.C.-area forecast: High heat again today, scattered storms late Thursday

Today (Wednesday): No let up in the heat today. We’re mostly sunny and headed for afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s, with moderate humidity (dew points in the mid-60s) making it feel a couple of degrees hotter. Light winds don’t help the situation. Only a slight chance of a late-day shower or storm. Confidence: High
Tonight: Just that slight chance of an early-evening shower or storm. Otherwise partly cloudy and warm with lows only dipping to the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Mostly sunny morning skies should see increasing afternoon clouds as a cold front approaches. Temperatures might max out slightly cooler, but should still get to near 90 as humidity remains in the moderate range. Scattered showers and storms are likely late afternoon into the evening with potential for damaging winds and isolated flooding. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms remain likely during the evening, still with that potential for damaging winds and isolated flooding. Showers and storms should diminish overnight with decreasing humidity and lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Can’t rule out a lingering shower early Friday, but then increasing sunshine and lower humidity with cooler highs near 80 to the low 80s. Mostly clear and refreshingly cooler Friday night with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium
Looking like a great weekend! Skies should be partly to mostly sunny with low humidity and highs near 80. No rain expected as of now. Saturday night lows drop back to the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High