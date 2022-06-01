PM Update: Steamy into Thursday, then a cold front sparks widespread storms

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Highs reached the low and mid-90s today for a second day in a row. These temperatures are about 15 degrees above normal for the date. I hope they aren’t a sign of what’s to come. The good news is that a cold front is on the way for late Thursday. As they tend to do this time of year, the front is probably going to ignite some intense storms.

Through Tonight: An isolated shower or storm is possible through the evening. That activity totally ends with sunset, if not before. Skies are mainly clear overnight, with perhaps a touch of fog in usually foggy spots. Temperatures range from the upper 60s to mid-70s for lows.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s another in our string of steamy ones, but probably finished off with a round of storms, some of which can be severe. By comparison, it is not as hot as recent days, but humidity is up enough that it might feel like a wash. Under partly sunny skies, temperatures are likely to rise to around 90 or into the low 90s. Winds are out of the west and southwest at around 5 to 10 mph.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has our region outlooked in a Level 2 of 5 “slight” risk. The primary storm threats, other than heavy rain and lightning, seem likely to be damaging wind gusts and maybe some large hail. Right now, the window for storms seems to be about 3 to 8 p.m., earliest west and latest east. There could also be a weaker round of showers and storms later in the evening or overnight.

Most locations that see rain can expect about a quarter- to half-inch, with some spots picking up an inch or two if storms repeatedly visit. In cases of storms repeatedly passing over one spot, some flooding may occur. Other locations may stay mainly dry, although this one seems more hit than miss.

See Dan Stillman's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is high at 35.78 grains per cubic meter of air. Tree pollen is moderate/high at 47.6 grains per cubic meter. Mold spores are moderate/high. Weed pollen is low/moderate.

