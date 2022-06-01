Heat breaks records in East while storms, sharply cooler air close in

Placeholder while article actions load

The Northeast ended May with some of the month's hottest weather on record while the Mid-Atlantic has started June with a sizzle. But this burst of heat will not endure, as cooler air closes in from both the north and west.

The hot weather has already abruptly ended in Boston and New York, and will conclude in Washington and Baltimore by late Thursday, but not before a probable round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

Even if abbreviated, the heat may be a preview of what’s to come, as the National Weather Service projects a hotter-than-normal summer throughout the region.

Such hot weather has increased in recent decades due to human-caused climate change and is projected to become more frequent, intense and prolonged in future decades.

Tuesday’s temperatures soared 15 to 20 degrees above normal from Virginia to Connecticut, setting multiple records as a strong dome of high pressure, or heat dome, sprawled over the region.

Highs in the mid-to-upper 90s were among the hottest ever observed during May in several locations:

Newark’s high of 98 was its second hottest on record in May, only surpassed by 99 degrees in 1996.

Philadelphia’s high of 96 degrees was its second hottest on record for May, only surpassed by 97 degrees in 1991.

Washington’s high of 96 degrees ranked among its top 20 hottest May days, and was the hottest during the month since 2011.

The excessive heat even forced some schools in Baltimore and Philadelphia to close early.

Abnormally hot weather continued in the Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday but focused south of the Mason Dixon line. While temperatures climbed into the low-to-mid-90s from the eastern Carolinas to Maryland, they hovered near a much more comfortable 85 degrees in Philadelphia.

Farther north, it was downright chilly in comparison. In New York City, it was only around 65 degrees Wednesday afternoon while Boston and Portland, Maine, held in the 50s.

The relatively cold weather in the Northeast was the result of what meteorologists call a “backdoor” cold front — a southward-moving boundary that shifts the winds from out of the south to a much chillier northeasterly direction, drawing air off the Atlantic Ocean.

[24 Hour Temp Change] You don't need us to tell you that it's a much colder this morning than yesterday morning...but here's the proof! pic.twitter.com/Q8iPSgZi4S — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 1, 2022

The front sunk through Boston Tuesday morning when the temperatures plummeted 19 degrees in just 10 minutes — from 82 to 63. The temperature drop was accompanied by a “wall of pollen,” according to the Boston Globe, and it was visible on weather radar. The winds along the front helped stir the pollen into the air.

Did you see the "wall of pollen" this morning? 🤧 https://t.co/sN32cP5Y9o — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) May 31, 2022

By just after 5 p.m. Tuesday — when the front was pushing through Connecticut — an enormous temperature difference spanned just 90 miles in New England: It was 93 degrees in Hartford and just 57 in Boston.

New York City felt the front around 8 p.m. Tuesday when the mercury plunged from 91 to 70 degrees in just 15 minutes at LaGuardia Airport.

That front won’t make it much farther south than Philadelphia before returning north as a warm front Wednesday night into Thursday. This will allow high temperatures to climb well into the 80s in Philly on Thursday; Washington will again eclipse 90.

However, a strong cold front approaching from the west will end the heat everywhere by Friday. As the front passes, there is an elevated risk of severe thunderstorms from North Carolina to New Jersey Thursday afternoon and evening, including Richmond, Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia.

The storms could producing damaging winds in addition to torrential downpours and frequent lightning, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.

Friday into the weekend, in the front’s wake, sunshine and closer to normal temperatures are forecast in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. a welcome respite from the oppressive heat, dreary chill, or both — depending on location.

