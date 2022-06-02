PM Update: A shower or storm through evening, then a fantastic Friday is on tap

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: With earlier severe storms ending, a passing shower or storm remains possible into the early overnight as we await the cold front. Skies trend clearer throughout, and we’re left partly to mostly clear by dawn. Lows are mainly in the low and mid-60s. Drier air is filtering in with time. It should feel rather comfortable by morning.
Tomorrow (Friday): A great end to a toasty workweek. Skies are only randomly dotted by a few clouds, with sunshine dominating. High temperatures are near or above 80. Winds blow from the northwest around 10 mph, with higher gusts.
