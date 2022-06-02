The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Capital Weather Gang

PM Update: A shower or storm through evening, then a fantastic Friday is on tap

A passing cold front is set to deliver pleasant weather

By
June 2, 2022 at 6:35 p.m. EDT
* Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. | Flash flood warning for the northern District and southern Montgomery County until 10:45 p.m. *

Today’s heat was held in check by storms that erupted early afternoon. Many spots tickled 90 despite the clouds and rain. It might be our last hot day for a while as a cold front dislodges our latest taste of summer. As little as a trace of rain was recorded in locations north and west, while others like some in the northern Beltway region picked up as much as two inches over a short period.

After hail, flooding and high winds, severe weather exiting southeast of D.C. area

Through tonight: With earlier severe storms ending, a passing shower or storm remains possible into the early overnight as we await the cold front. Skies trend clearer throughout, and we’re left partly to mostly clear by dawn. Lows are mainly in the low and mid-60s. Drier air is filtering in with time. It should feel rather comfortable by morning.

Tomorrow (Friday): A great end to a toasty workweek. Skies are only randomly dotted by a few clouds, with sunshine dominating. High temperatures are near or above 80. Winds blow from the northwest around 10 mph, with higher gusts.

