Severe storms expected in D.C. area this afternoon and evening

Placeholder while article actions load

The storms are being fueled by hot, humid air ahead of a strong cold front advancing toward the area. Today will probably be the third day in a row topping 90 degrees before the storms expel the heat, making way for a beautiful stretch of weather Friday through the weekend.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed the region in a level 2 out of 5 risk zone for severe storms, which stretches from around Virginia Beach to Philadelphia.

“Isolated damaging winds/tree damage should be the most common hazard, although some severe hail is also possible,” the center wrote.

The center said it’s probable it will issue a severe thunderstorm watch for the region during the afternoon.

Storm risk at a glance

Timing: Storms should initiate, mostly west of Interstate 95, between 2 and 4 p.m. Storms will probably be most numerous between 4 and 8 p.m., but could linger in some areas — especially south and east of Washington — through around 11 p.m. Rain should be over in most areas by around midnight or so.

Storm coverage and duration: Storms will be scattered but there may be multiple rounds increasing the chance most places see a storm at some point. Any individual storm may just last 20 to 40 minutes but some areas may be hit more than once.

Probable hazards: Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, gusty winds (30 to 50 mph).

Advertisement

Possible hazards: Damaging winds (50 to 70 mph), small hail

Small chance of: Violent winds (over 70 mph), large hail, tornado

Rainfall potential: Averaging around 0.5 inches, but localized totals over 2 inches possible.

Discussion

The setup today features a volatile combination of an unstable air mass, abundant moisture, increasing winds with altitude, or shear, and several mechanisms to lift the air. The weather map for 2 p.m. is shown below.

On this map, you will note an approaching cold front with a weak low pressure system. Ahead of this front, in the soupy air, is another area of low pressure. These two systems are expected to create considerable low-level convergence of air causing it to rise and fuel widespread thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening.

Storms may trigger as early as 2 p.m., especially in our western areas, and regenerate in the area over the following five to six hours.

The main form of organization suggested by the models is a multicellular mode — where larger, intense clusters develop, with some evolving into short arcs or lines.

Given the strengthening wind shear anticipated through the afternoon, a few cells may briefly acquire rotation, which increases the possibility of some larger hail and perhaps an isolated, weak tornado.

Advertisement

Severe thunderstorms warnings will probably be issued for damaging wind gusts in the 50-70 mph range. Lightning may be particularly intense in spots. Additionally, these cells will unload heavy downpours, and repeat passage could result in localized totals exceeding 2 inches in a short time.

The Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center has placed the region in a marginal risk zone for excessive rainfall that could cause flooding — mainly near streams and areas with poor drainage.

WPC issues Day 1 Marginal Risk Excessive Rainfall Outlook at Jun 2, 15:36z for LWX https://t.co/A9v637ZI2I pic.twitter.com/280rgHegNK — IEMBot LWX (@iembot_lwx) June 2, 2022

GiftOutline Gift Article