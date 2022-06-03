PM Update: Seasonably cool tonight, and quite pleasant through the weekend

Placeholder while article actions load

Today felt like sweet and earned relief after all the recent hot and stormy days we’ve dealt with. Highs in the mid-70s to around 80 are on the cool side of normal for the date. Some high clouds were a bit more stubborn than anticipated, but they didn’t do much to dampen the good feels of this Friday.

Through tonight: If those high clouds hang around into sunset, it could be a pretty one. Otherwise, a pleasant evening and seasonably cool night is on the way as skies clear. Grab a layer if you’re out after dark, as temperatures will settle to lows ranging from the mid-50s to near 60.

Tomorrow (Saturday): This is the kind of day that makes June look good. Loads of sunshine and low humidity will team up with seasonable temperatures to deliver a winner. It will be a bit warmer than today, with highs mainly in the low and mid-80s. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: We will finish the weekend off with another day full of lots of sun. Temperatures will head for the low 80s for highs. Breezes from the southeast will gust up to 20 mph or so.

