D.C.-area forecast: A string of sunny and mostly comfortable days ahead

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 9/10: Pretty much perfect for everyone. We can nitpick over a few clouds, breeziness level, and that hot June sun making us wish high temperatures were a bit less warm. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, periodic breeze. Highs: 79-84.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, less breeze. Lows: Mid-50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, periodic breeze. Highs: upper 70s to low 80s. Forecast in detail Early June is going to showcase its often fantastic D.C. weather for us through Monday. This typically can be our last stretch of such days before heat and humidity become more commonplace by midsummer. Get outside and enjoy it — just remember to use plenty of sunscreen. The June sun is the strongest of the year!

Today (Friday): Mostly sunny skies, with only some high clouds filtering the brightness at times. High temperatures are near 80 to the low 80s, with a few mid-80s possible (especially south of town). With dew points dipping into the dry 40s by midday, boy it should feel refreshing. Heat relief is further offered by occasional northwest breezes, perhaps gusting around 20 mph a few times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Plan on mostly clear skies in the evening, with a bit of breeziness still around. As we get past midnight, breezes calm and clouds may increase. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-50s to low 60s (downtown). Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Any early clouds and patches of fog should dissipate quickly, with sunshine set to dominate the day. West-northwest breezes are lighter but still bringing in that crisp, dry air (dew points in the 40s again). High temperatures may warm a couple degrees over Friday, into the low to mid-80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are mostly clear and temperatures cool to the mid-50s outside of the Beltway to around 60 degrees downtown. Breezes try to calm almost fully, much of the night. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: Sunshine again holds strong, but a few late-day clouds are possible. High temperatures may be a hair cooler than Saturday, aiming for the upper 70s to low 80s. Breezes may slowly increase as the day goes on, with a few gusts around 20 mph again possible. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: Skies are partly cloudy, with low temperatures probably in the upper 50s to low 60s. Breezes should trend toward calm. A slight chance of a sprinkle is possible near dawn. Confidence: Medium

We should have one last day of comfortable warmth on Monday. High temperatures are aiming for the low to mid-80s. Skies are mostly sunny, and humidity is only slowly creeping up (dew points back in the mid- to upper 50s perhaps). Still comfortable for June, especially with some late-day breezes possible. Confidence: Medium

Showers and maybe a storm are possible on Tuesday. Skies are partly sunny, but it’s probably cloudier and breezier, too. Dew points are probably back in the uncomfortable 60s, as high temperatures again aim for the low to mid-80s. Stay tuned for small forecast tweaks as we get closer. Confidence: Medium

