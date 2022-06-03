D.C.-area forecast: A string of sunny and mostly comfortable days ahead

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Mostly sunny skies, with only some high clouds filtering the brightness at times. High temperatures are near 80 to the low 80s, with a few mid-80s possible (especially south of town). With dew points dipping into the dry 40s by midday, boy it should feel refreshing. Heat relief is further offered by occasional northwest breezes, perhaps gusting around 20 mph a few times. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Plan on mostly clear skies in the evening, with a bit of breeziness still around. As we get past midnight, breezes calm and clouds may increase. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-50s to low 60s (downtown). Confidence: Medium-High
Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week …
Tomorrow (Saturday): Any early clouds and patches of fog should dissipate quickly, with sunshine set to dominate the day. West-northwest breezes are lighter but still bringing in that crisp, dry air (dew points in the 40s again). High temperatures may warm a couple degrees over Friday, into the low to mid-80s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies are mostly clear and temperatures cool to the mid-50s outside of the Beltway to around 60 degrees downtown. Breezes try to calm almost fully, much of the night. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday: Sunshine again holds strong, but a few late-day clouds are possible. High temperatures may be a hair cooler than Saturday, aiming for the upper 70s to low 80s. Breezes may slowly increase as the day goes on, with a few gusts around 20 mph again possible. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunday night: Skies are partly cloudy, with low temperatures probably in the upper 50s to low 60s. Breezes should trend toward calm. A slight chance of a sprinkle is possible near dawn. Confidence: Medium
We should have one last day of comfortable warmth on Monday. High temperatures are aiming for the low to mid-80s. Skies are mostly sunny, and humidity is only slowly creeping up (dew points back in the mid- to upper 50s perhaps). Still comfortable for June, especially with some late-day breezes possible. Confidence: Medium
Showers and maybe a storm are possible on Tuesday. Skies are partly sunny, but it’s probably cloudier and breezier, too. Dew points are probably back in the uncomfortable 60s, as high temperatures again aim for the low to mid-80s. Stay tuned for small forecast tweaks as we get closer. Confidence: Medium