Tropical storm warnings issued in Florida ahead of soon-to-be Alex

Tropical storm warnings have been hoisted across the entirety of South Florida ahead of what meteorologists will probably soon name Tropical Storm Alex. The developing tropical system, will bring flooding rains to millions in the Sunshine State, with double-digit totals possible amid torrential tropical downpours. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Considerable flash and urban flooding is possible in south Florida and the Keys,” wrote the National Hurricane Center. The organizing storm could have an even greater impact in the high terrain of Cuba, where “life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides are possible,” it said.

A flood watch was in effect for all of South Florida.

Rain, some heavy, had spread over much of South Florida and western Cuba Friday. “Soils are already saturated and there has already been ponding on area roadways. The potential for flooding is increasing,” the National Weather Service in Miami tweeted Friday morning.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the Florida Keys and most of the state south of a line from Tampa Bay to Port Canaveral, including Lake Okeechobee and the mouth of the Caloosahatchee River. The northwestern Bahamas and western Cuba are also under a tropical storm warning, while the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and the Isle of Youth are under a tropical storm watch.

Gusty winds, some minor coastal surge and even a few tornadoes can be expected as well, marking the first taste of what’s anticipated to be a long and active hurricane season in the Atlantic. The past six seasons have all gone down in the books as anomalously active or hyperactive, and experts at Colorado State University estimate a 76 percent chance the Lower 48 get slammed by a major hurricane in 2022.

The tropical swirl that will become Alex is partially the result of the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which made landfall on the western coast of southern Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane on Monday. It proved the strongest storm to ever impact Mexico during the month of May, killing at least nine people.

The system now

On Friday morning, the center of the tropical disturbance was located 125 miles northeast of Cozumel, Mexico, moving northeast at 6 mph. Winds already had met the 39 mph threshold for classification as a tropical storm, but the clumping of thunderstorms was struggling against wind shear — or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height — and lacked a well-defined center.

Satellite imagery revealed robust thunderstorm activity with the system, and assuming a near-surface circulation can become established in the hours ahead, any one of these thunderstorm updrafts could vertically stretch the swirl. The storm will be named Alex as soon as a cohesive vortex forms.

Most of the precipitation will precede the actual storm’s center, for which reason focusing on the system’s impacts, rather than the location of the storm center, is more prudent.

Rain underway in Florida

Rain began in South Florida early Friday. That will gradually increase in intensity through early Saturday morning, when the heaviest rain bands, within which rainfall rates could approach a blinding 3 inches per hour, should rotate ashore.

There will be a brief lull in the intensity of precipitation, or even a total shut off, as the center passes north of the Keys and traverses south central Florida, with perhaps a more lackluster back side to the precipitation.

Across most of South Florida, a widespread 4 to 8 inches is likely with some one foot totals not improbable. North of Tampa Bay to Orlando, rainfall amounts will decrease quickly.

The precipitation should end during the day on Saturday from west to east before what will then likely be Alex emerges over the open Atlantic north of the Bahamas and cruises parallel to the Gulf Stream. It may strengthen some as it harmlessly drifts out to sea, although Bermuda has an outside chance to get brushed and should monitor the system.

Secondary hazards

Wind: Maximum sustained winds may reach 40 to 45 mph, with some gusts over 50 mph, but only over a very small region near the Gulf Coast of South Florida. Many residents will see gusts between 35 and 45 mph. Power outages should be isolated to widely scattered.

Surge: The Keys and southwest Florida could see a surge, or rise in ocean water above normally dry land, on the order of 1 to 2 feet due to the onshore winds pushing water against the coast, mainly around high tide. Minor coastal flooding is possible.

Tornadoes: The change of wind speed and/or direction with height associated with the landfalling tropical storm, particularly to the right, or south, of the center could enhance rotation within a couple thunderstorm cells in the inner spiral rain bands. That will foster the chance of a couple tornadoes or tornadic waterspouts.

