D.C.-area forecast: Warm but beautiful today, with more good weather on the way

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 9/10: It might be a touch warmer than average, so I’ll be cautious and subtract one for that. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs: Low 80s. Forecast in detail This streak of glorious weather hits its stride over the weekend. It’ll be an excellent time to be out and about, given warm temperatures, lots of sun and low humidity. While the weather probably stays pretty nice into early next week, we’ll eventually see an increase in humidity and some rain chances. We don’t have to worry about that for a while.

Today (Saturday): It’s one of those days with few if any clouds. Add in low humidity and temperatures in the low and mid-80s. Plan on it being crowded out there! Winds are light out of the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies remain clear. With relatively low humidity, that means temperatures drop quickly after sunset. Grab a layer if out late. Lows will settle into a mid-50s to near 60 range. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s pretty similar to Saturday. Perhaps more clouds and temperatures slightly cooler. Honestly, it could be hard to notice much difference. Highs are in the low 80s as winds swing around to come from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly clear skies persist. With a southeast wind, humidity is beginning to rise slightly. That probably keeps temperatures up a hair compared to last night and tonight. Lows are in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

More of the same Monday. If we’re going to have more of the same, it might as well be with weather like this! Skies are mainly sunny, and highs reach for the low and mid-80s. Confidence: Medium-High

By Tuesday, humidity is more noticeable and that probably means more clouds. We might even have a late-day shower or storm, as temperatures rise to the low and mid-80s. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article