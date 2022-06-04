PM Update: Lovely weather to continue Sunday

Placeholder while article actions load

It’s nice and easy to report weather like this. Perhaps the best thing about this weekend’s weather is the lack of any humidity, something that will become increasingly rare as we march into summer. And a well-positioned high pressure system will keep things comfortable around these parts, with warm days and comfortably cool nights over the next few days.

Through tonight: A light jacket may be required this evening as temperatures fall through the 60s after sunset. There will be clear, calm and comfortable conditions overnight with lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees and just a light northerly breeze.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Another lovely day, with mostly sunny skies and very comfortable conditions. Temperatures will be similar to Saturday, but perhaps just a degree or two cooler with a light easterly wind. Highs will top out right around 80 degrees. It will be mostly clear again Sunday night, with lows in the mid- to upper-50s.

Advertisement

See Ian Livingston’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

A West Coast heat wave: Some significant heat is on its way for much of the West Coast, and it unfortunately appears like the intense heat will be embedded for quite some time. Not the news you want to hear as the region heads into peak fire season.

Models are beginning to key in on what could be an historically intense heatwave for California.



Temperatures could soar as high as the 110s in the Central Valley which could approach all-time record highs.



Still unknown how the far heatwave will extend towards the coast. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/FXpU79s2HD — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) June 3, 2022

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article