D.C.-area forecast: A delightfully warm end to the weekend; not bad Monday either

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

10/10: Plenty of sun and low humidity produce a comfortable feel. What's not to love? Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs: Low 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, slightly warmer. Highs: Low to mid-80s. Forecast in detail It’s another beautiful day with plenty of warm sunshine and low humidity to close out the weekend. An area of high pressure remains camped out overhead, keeping us sunny and dry through Monday, and steering a tropical system well off the coast and away from our area. Highs are mainly in the 80s through midweek, with a chance of showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today (Sunday): Some might want a light jacket with morning temperatures in the 60s, but I think you could go without. A few early-morning clouds should quickly give way to mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs register in the low 80s with low humidity (dew points in the 40s) and a light wind from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: We could see a few evening clouds. Otherwise we’re mostly clear and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s and a calm wind from the east. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): Another comfortable start with morning temperatures rising through the 60s and into the 70s. Sunshine holds on tightly with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s and humidity still on the low side. Winds continue to be light, except it could turn a bit breezy southeast of D.C. toward the Chesapeake Bay as a tropical system tracks by well off the coast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and mild as we trend a bit more humid with lows in the low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Tuesday starts dry with partly sunny skies and highs heading for the mid-80s. Humidity starts to become noticeable as winds come from the south ahead of an approaching cold front. A few showers or thunderstorm are possible Tuesday afternoon and night. Confidence: Medium

Partly sunny again on Wednesday. Although it won’t be a washout, we could see a few showers around during the morning, with a chance of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon into evening. Temperatures remain mild with highs in the 80s. Confidence: Low

