D.C.-area forecast: A delightfully warm end to the weekend; not bad Monday either

Today (Sunday): Some might want a light jacket with morning temperatures in the 60s, but I think you could go without. A few early-morning clouds should quickly give way to mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs register in the low 80s with low humidity (dew points in the 40s) and a light wind from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: We could see a few evening clouds. Otherwise we’re mostly clear and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s and a calm wind from the east. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Monday): Another comfortable start with morning temperatures rising through the 60s and into the 70s. Sunshine holds on tightly with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s and humidity still on the low side. Winds continue to be light, except it could turn a bit breezy southeast of D.C. toward the Chesapeake Bay as a tropical system tracks by well off the coast. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and mild as we trend a bit more humid with lows in the low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Tuesday starts dry with partly sunny skies and highs heading for the mid-80s. Humidity starts to become noticeable as winds come from the south ahead of an approaching cold front. A few showers or thunderstorm are possible Tuesday afternoon and night. Confidence: Medium
Partly sunny again on Wednesday. Although it won’t be a washout, we could see a few showers around during the morning, with a chance of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon into evening. Temperatures remain mild with highs in the 80s. Confidence: Low