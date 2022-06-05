PM Update: Superb weather stretches into Monday

On a day when we’ve got our first tropical system formed in the Atlantic, our weather continues to be near perfect. A sharp frontal boundary parked to our south is steering Alex out to sea and is also keeping us in a lovely warm and dry air mass for at least one more day. Be sure to take advantage of the ideal weather on Monday, because things will become a bit more unstable and showery toward midweek.
Through tonight: Clear skies will prevail through the evening hours, as temperatures will drop into the 60s after sunset. Another seasonably comfortable evening, with a light northeast wind keeping things a bit cool as temperatures settle in the mid- to upper 50s.
Tomorrow (Monday): Another lovely day of weather, with lots of sunshine and manageable warmth. Temperatures should end up a bit warmer compared with Sunday, settling in the low to mid-80s. Humidity levels will continue to stay quite low. Clouds will build in late overnight tomorrow, but it will otherwise be mild, with lows around 60 degrees.
