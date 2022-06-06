PM Update: Cloudier with some showers possible Tuesday

Placeholder while article actions load

Our string of beautiful days continued as we started the workweek today. Highs near and above 80 are pretty close to normal for early June. The humidity, however, is quite low. That makes the pleasant weather all the more pleasant. While we shouldn’t see too much change this evening, you might want to enjoy the last of the perfect weather as less-ideal conditions are inbound.

Through tonight: Winds out of the south will work to increase humidity levels tonight. It’s a pleasant evening, with lots of clear sky to enjoy, then turning cloudier with time. We should end up mainly cloudy by sunrise, with lows of near-60 to the mid-60s. Winds will be from the south and southeast around five to 10 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Clouds will be numerous through the day. A couple of showers will be possible as soon as midday, with a chance of lasting through the afternoon. Any rain should be light. Highs will be around 80. Winds will be from the south, around 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high at 15.34 grains per cubic meter of air. Tree pollen is moderate. Weed and mold spores are also moderate.

Icy summer days: A huge hailstorm hit parts of southern Germany on Sunday, leaving flood-swept hail piled up to several feet in spots. It was part of a severe weather outbreak in the region that also hit parts of France with big storms.

Looks like snow but this is hail! It turned Weiler im Allgäu in southern #Germany into a winter landscape.

🎥 credit: Network Pictures pic.twitter.com/l7RPgcQ5KO — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) June 6, 2022

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article