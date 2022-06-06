D.C.-area forecast: A magnificent Monday but a turbulent week

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 9/10: We’re living a charmed weather life. Enjoy it while it lasts. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80 to 85.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, slight chance of p.m. shower. Highs: 80 to 85. Forecast in detail The weather since last Friday has been practically unbeatable and we’ve got one more exquisitely nice day today. But the weather generally goes downhill after Tuesday afternoon with showers and storms frequently in the forecast into the weekend. The National Weather Service is projecting about 2 inches of rain through the week.

Today (Monday): It’s our fourth straight beautiful day with sunshine, low humidity (dew points in the 40s!) and highs mostly in the low 80s. Winds are light from the southeast. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and another nice night. Winds from the south draw in somewhat more humid air, which means it doesn’t cool off as much as previous nights. Still, lows from 55 to 60 in our cooler areas are pleasant, with low 60s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): The transition toward a more unsettled weather pattern starts Tuesday, but it’s not a terrible day. Highs reach the low 80s with moderate humidity. Skies are partly sunny and there’s an outside chance of a shower late, mainly in our western areas. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Widely scattered showers or perhaps a thunderstorm are possible, but nothing too significant. It’s noticeably more humid, with lows in the upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Partly sunny skies on Wednesday, but there are signs that a complex of showers and storms, some of which could be quite heavy, arrive late in the day and continue well into the night. Highs reach the low 80s before the rain, with lows at night in the upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Some showers could linger early Thursday, but it should dry out for the balance of the day, extending into Friday. The Thursday-Friday duo may end up being rather nice with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Mostly clear Thursday night with lows near 60. Confidence: Medium

The next weather troublemaker could span the period from Friday night to Saturday night, bringing occasional showers and maybe a thunderstorm. It’s not clear whether the rain will be steady or more intermittent, so check back as you start planning out your Saturday. Clouds and rain Saturday may hold highs in the 70s, while nighttime temperatures drop into the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

At the moment, Sunday appears to be the better of the two weekend days with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs close to 80. Confidence: Medium

