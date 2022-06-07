PM Update: Showers this evening; warmer temperatures, with storms possible Wednesday

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Temperatures made it to around 80 before clouds increased and showers moved into the area this afternoon. With the onset of rain, temperatures have dipped back into the 70s. Humidity is up a lot since yesterday, so it’s feeling the part of June as we turn toward a summery weather situation the next 24 hours or so.

Through tonight: Showers continue to dampen parts of the area into the evening. A rumble or two could happen as well, but severe weather is unlikely. Overnight, skies are partly cloudy with a chance of a passing shower after midnight. Perhaps a patch or two of fog as well. Lows are in the mid- and upper 60s.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny and a bit muggy are the weather stories much of the day. Showers and thunderstorms approach from the southwest late in the day. Some of these storms could produce damaging winds, but it may be that heavy rain and perhaps some flooding are the main threats, especially if activity moves in during the evening versus earlier. Before any of that, high temperatures are set to reach the mid- and upper 80s.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate at 29.71 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate/high at 7.03 grains per cubic meter.

Next heat spell? Signs seem to be growing that temperatures could soar deep into the 90s mid- to late next week. Before that, any hotter temperatures tend to be short-lived, as in tomorrow. A big heat dome is expected to flex across the east for at least several days, starting around Wednesday of next week.

