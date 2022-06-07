D.C.-area forecast: Clouds build with showers and storms tonight into Wednesday

Placeholder while article actions load

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Yet another summer day with a bit of sunshine and no 90s. Yea! Express forecast Today: Partly sunny start, cloudy late with possible showers. Highs: 80 to 85.

Tonight: Scattered showers or a thunderstorm. Lows: 64 to 70.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, scattered showers, storms. Highs: 84 to 88. Forecast in detail Our recent stretch of comfortable conditions and sunnier skies starts to dim a bit today as a weather system approaches the region. As clouds and humidity tick back higher, we still manage to avoid any serious summer heat or humidity. Showers and thunderstorms later today and again tomorrow afternoon precede another round of relatively nicer weather on Thursday and Friday before a second rainmaker arrives this weekend.

Today (Tuesday): Mixed skies this morning with periods of partial sunshine before trending toward mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon, as temperatures lift to the low to mid-80s for highs along with moderate humidity. A midday or afternoon shower is possible, especially west and north of the city. Breezes blow from the south at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts to around 20 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers or a thunderstorm possible, with lows from the mid-60s to about 70 in the city. Light breezes from the south (except around thunderstorms) at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny in the morning with warmer temperatures and moderate humidity as highs move into the mid- to upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms should pop up in the afternoon. Winds are from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, except higher gusts possible around thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are probable under mostly cloudy skies and lows ranging through the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday could see some lingering cloud cover early with even a scattered shower, but otherwise the day turns partly sunny as highs hit the low to mid-80s amid falling humidity (more comfortable). Relatively cooler levels return Thursday night, too, with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Friday features a sunny start with comfortable temperatures lifting into the 70s before reaching afternoon highs in the low 80s, as clouds begin their increase ahead of the next weather system. Cloudy skies Friday night with showers or even periods of rain developing late with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is expected to start soggy with periods of rain Saturday, especially in the morning. Highs should be in the upper 70s to about 80. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm should be more scattered late Saturday into Saturday night when lows dip back into the 60s (upper 50s outer suburbs). Sunday should become partly sunny with warm low 80s for highs and another nice round of low humidity. Confidence: Medium

