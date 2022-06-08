PM Update: Flood watch through the night, with heavy rain and storms likely

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Flood watch until 4 a.m. Thursday * With higher humidity and temperatures than recent days, it felt a bit summerlike out there today despite a good deal of cloudiness. Highs in the mid- and upper 80s are a little above average for the date. Pretty typical June, nonetheless. The soup was an indication that rain chances are ahead. While the heaviest probably will stay south and southwest, we should still see some downpours this evening and tonight.

Through tonight: Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening and overnight. Locally, we might see about half an inch to an inch in a widespread area, with bull’s eyes of higher amounts in heavier storms. As much as two inches of rain will be possible in an hour in the worst of it. Some area could see multiple rounds of storms. The rain will tend to end by the predawn period. Lows will be mainly in the upper 60s or lower 70s.

A few storms could produce damaging wind or small hail. The main threat may be scattered flooding, especially to the south where more widespread heavy rain is anticipated. Remember to never enter floodwaters: Turn around, don’t drown.

Tomorrow (Thursday): If clouds are still around early, they should be departing with haste. The main portion of the day will be partly to mostly sunny as winds blow out of the northwest. Highs will be near 80 and into the low 80s.

Pollen update: The last pollen count was incomplete because of rain. Mold spores and tree pollen were both low/moderate.

