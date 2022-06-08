D.C.-area forecast: Warm and humid today, showers and storms likely this evening

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: Kind of warm and kind of humid. But mid- to upper 80s aren’t too extreme, and most showers and storms should hold off until evening. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny and humid, isolated afternoon shower? Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Tonight: Heavy showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows: Mid-60s to near 70.

Tomorrow: Early shower? Becoming partly sunny and breezy. Highs: Low to mid-80s. Forecast in detail Most of today should be nice despite noticeable humidity. But yesterday’s showers marked the beginning of a more active weather period that continues with a good chance of showers and storms tonight, and more rain possible Friday night and Saturday. Highs stay up in the 80s through Friday before cooling off just a bit this weekend.

Today (Wednesday): We’re partly sunny and noticeably humid today, but it should stay dry through most of the day. Temperatures rise into and through the 70s this morning with afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 80s (and dew points in the mid-60s). A stalled front nearby could trigger an isolated shower or thundershower during the afternoon mainly west of the Beltway. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Still the chance of an isolated shower or thundershower early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms become more likely after 7 p.m. or so and into the overnight hours, as developing low pressure passes to our northwest. These storms could produce heavy rain, flooding and isolated damaging wind gusts. Lows fall back to the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Thursday): Morning clouds and maybe a lingering shower or thundershower should give way to a partly sunny and breezy late morning and afternoon with decreasing humidity. Afternoon highs should reach the low to mid-80s as dew points drop into the 50s. Winds gust around 25-35 mph from the west and northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A comfortable evening and overnight in store with mostly clear skies, diminishing winds and fairly low humidity. Should see lows settle in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Friday starts with high pressure in control and mostly sunny skies as temperatures head for highs in the low to mid-80s with still fairly low humidity. Clouds could increase during the afternoon as our next system approaches, with a chance of showers Friday evening or overnight and lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Saturday could see a period of steady rain, especially in the morning, perhaps letting up by afternoon, but still a chance of showers and even a thunderstorm during the afternoon into evening. Cloudy skies and rain should limit highs to the mid-70s to near 80. Confidence: Low-Medium

Can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm on Sunday. Otherwise we’re partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: Medium

