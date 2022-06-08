Heavy storms could bring flooding to parts of D.C. area tonight

Placeholder while article actions load

Warm, humid air swelling over the Washington region will help fuel widespread showers and thunderstorms through tonight that could cause areas of flooding. A secondary concern is the possibility that a few storms may be severe, unleashing damaging wind gusts and hail. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Multiple waves of downpours are possible. The first is expected between 6 and 10 p.m. with the possibility of at least one or two more rounds through the predawn hours. Severe storms are most probable during the first wave of storms.

Rainfall totals may average just 0.5 to 1.0 inches but amounts could reach 2 to 3 inches in a few areas, falling over a short duration.

“Areas that receive multiple storms in quick succession could experience flooding or flash flooding as a result,” the National Weather Service wrote in a discussion.

A flood watch covers Washington’s southern suburbs in north central Virginia until 3 a.m., including Prince William and Fauquier counties and areas to the south and west. The Weather Service says the watch may need to be expanded.

A #Flood Watch has been issued for portions of north-central Virginia (green shading on the map). Flooding could develop quickly, and some storms could also produce gusty winds. The watch may need to be expanded. Stay weather aware today & tonight! #VAwx pic.twitter.com/mlVZr4dsWq — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 8, 2022

Rainfall rates could reach 2 inches per hour increasing the possibility of overflowing streams and flooding of poor drainage areas.

It’s much harder at night for drivers to spot areas of ponding and flowing water, so extra vigilance is needed. Please heed the important advice to “turn around, don’t drown” if you encounter a flooded road.

At play through tonight is an approaching low pressure system with a stalled frontal boundary over the region. Along and south of this front, a moderately unstable and very humid air mass is developing. These elements are shown in the surface forecast map for 8 p.m.:

At higher altitudes, an intensifying disturbance embedded in the jet stream is approaching from the Ohio Valley, shown below. It will increase uplift of air over our region, particularly during the evening and overnight hours.

Meanwhile, atmospheric moisture levels will be very high for the time of year. Precipitable water, a measure of this moisture, may exceed two inches — or twice the norm (closer to one-inch). Those two-inch pockets are highlighted in the red colors in the forecast map below.

The combination of an increasingly unstable atmosphere, dynamic uplift and a nearby frontal boundary — along with brisk winds in the middle atmosphere — raise the possibility of isolated severe thunderstorms into the evening.

The Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has declared a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms. The main threats will be intense lightning and isolated instances of small hail and damaging wind gusts.

The greater, and more widespread, hazardous weather threat will come in the form of flash flooding. The combination of very high precipitable water, jet stream dynamics, a stalled front, and an unstable air mass coinciding during the hours of darkness — along with recent rains which have dampened the ground — is a potent flash flood setup. Accordingly, the Weather Prediction Center has placed the area in a Level 2 out 4 risk for excessive rainfall.

