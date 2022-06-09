PM Update: On the cool side tonight, and it’s quite delightful Friday

Placeholder while article actions load

Higher humidity of recent days was sent away on gusty northwest breezes this afternoon. Under partial sunshine, temperatures reached near and above 80 for highs in most spots. It’s on the cool side tonight, and generally beautiful summertime weather is set to last for another day. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Any clouds of the day tend to dissipate with the loss of sunshine, ultimately leaving our skies mainly clear. Temperatures reach the mid-50s to around 60 for lows. Winds are light from the northwest.

Tomorrow (Friday): It’s just about perfect, so try to spend some time outside if you can. Skies are mainly sunny for a good portion of the day. We may see cloudiness increase before sunset. Coupled with low humidity, temperatures reach the low 80s for highs. Winds are light from the northwest.

Pollen update: The most recent pollen report was washed out by rain.

Atmospheric river: The Pacific Northwest has had a cool and wet spring into early summer. Now a potent atmospheric river, a ribbon of showers and storms about 2,000 miles long, is pointed at the region. Several inches of rain are expected in much of the area from this out-of-season event.

Well, you've heard that it's coming. This morning's light rain will be replaced by heavier rain this afternoon and evening. No, we didn't save this satellite loop for January. That 2000 mile stretch of moisture offshore will keep us wet into Saturday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/3UzoMqmIyp — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 9, 2022

