D.C.-area forecast: Warm sunshine returns today, but Saturday showers likely

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Breezes dry us out, and gentle sunshine warms us up, a fine combo. Express forecast Today: Clearing skies and breezy. Highs: 81 to 85.

Tonight: Clear with calming winds. Lows: 57 to 63.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, light breezes, and low humidity. Highs: 80 to 84. Forecast in detail No complaints about today’s clearing and moderating humidity, but tomorrow is the pick of the litter, with low humidity and mild sunshine. Saturday gives us a timeout, with plenty of clouds and showers, but hopefully we are out of the doghouse by Sunday with partly sunny, warm conditions.

Today (Thursday): Showers should quickly dissipate by morning, and northwest winds help to usher most of the clouds out by midday. Highs top out in the low to mid-80s, and with declining humidity, it should be relatively comfortable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clear skies and calming winds grace the evening. Overnight lows fall to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine dominates the morning, with a few clouds popping up in the afternoon. Humidity is quite low for this time of year (dew points in the 50s), and breezes from the west are light. Highs in the lower 80s are dandy. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds quickly increase, and a few scattered showers cannot be ruled out later in the evening, becoming more likely late. Lows are mainly in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Clouds dominate Saturday, and showers are possible throughout the day, with the steadiest rain probable in the morning. This will hold highs to the 70s, but for most of us, it’s not much of a consolation. Most rain amounts are expected to be about a quarter- to half-inch. Skies should partially clear overnight, with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday should be a notable improvement, with partly sunny skies, moderate humidity and highs in the low to mid-80s. Still, there is a disturbance to our north that could set off a passing shower or two. Showers can’t be ruled out Sunday night, either, as lows slip to the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Monday is also a little iffy because that departing disturbance could set off a few showers but is not likely to be strong enough to hold down temperatures, with highs in the low to mid-80s. Confidence: Low-Medium

