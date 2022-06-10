D.C.-area forecast: Ending the work week with great weather, but raindrops loom

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 9/10: Low to mid-80s with low humidity and light breezes. Slowly increasing clouds may be welcome with June’s strongest sunshine of the year. Express forecast Today: Bright start, slowly increasing clouds. Highs: 80-85.

Tonight: Showers after midnight. Lows: Low to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Rain chances, especially morning. Highs: Low to mid-70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Shower/storm? Highs: Low to mid-80s. Forecast in detail Today might be our best day of the next few when it comes to outdoor plans. Rain chances creep back into the picture tonight, lasting into tomorrow, and a few raindrops can’t be ruled out for Sunday. Next week, our area may be on the edge of the first major East Coast heat wave of the season.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Skies are fairly bright, especially in the morning hours. If we can ignore a slow increase in clouds coming in, it’s a nice one. Humidity is low for this time of year (dew points in the 50s), and northwesterly breezes try to stay under 10 mph. High temperatures top out in the low to mid-80s. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Clouds continue to increase. Showers may start as early as midnight. Late-night easterly breezes near 10 mph may add the slightest chill to clammy low temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week…

Tomorrow (Saturday): Showers, a thunderstorm and even periods of steady (but light) rain can’t be ruled out. The morning may be wettest time, and it’s still possible we get skirted by this storm as the bulk passes south. Sunnier peeks during the afternoon seem a decent bet. A quarter to half-inch of rain (if in a thunderstorm) is the range of rainfall expected, although a few spots could see more. High temperatures may be held back in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Tomorrow night: Another round of showers or a storm is possible. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: There’s more sunshine than not, but a late-day shower or storm is possible. High temperatures are able to again get above 80 degrees, perhaps in the mid-80s in some spots. Southerly breezes may gust near 20 mph, helping to bring in that moist, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico (dew points near mid-60s). Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Skies look to be partly to mostly cloudy with some showers and even a storm possible. Low temperatures probably bottom out in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

After one or two early showers Monday, ample sunshine helps launch temperatures into at least the mid-80s but perhaps as warm as near 90. Dew points in the mid- to upper 60s may create a muggier heat index two or three degrees warmer than the thermometer temperature. We’ll have to watch how everything comes together — stay tuned for forecast tweaks. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Intermittent sunshine Tuesday may be shrouded by occasional showers and storms, especially during the afternoon. Temperatures may be held back a bit, depending on how numerous rain chances end up. For now, 80s seem likely for high temperatures. About 80 degrees if clouds dominate, but above 90 is possible if sunshine dominates and rain chances evaporate. Confidence: Low-Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article