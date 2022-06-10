PM Update: Occasional showers and storms this weekend

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors High temperatures around 80 today felt pretty good thanks to low humidity levels and a breeze. Our near-perfect weather, however, is coming to a close as we head into the weekend. That’s not great news if you were hoping for dry times; not the worst news, either. Spacing in time and distance should keep any raindrops from totally ruining the weekend.

Through tonight: Although clouds will lower and thicken through the evening, we should stay dry through midnight or so. Odds of showers will increase late night into predawn hours, with some raindrops likely in much of the area by morning. Lows will range from around 60 to 65. Winds will be light and variable after dark.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Showers will persist into the morning and possibly much of the day. I think the best odds of widespread activity will still come early. There’s also still a chance we’ll see breaks in the gray late in the day. Rainfall totals will generally be around a tenth, or two, of an inch, where rain is consistent. A few spots could see more in any storm. Highs will make it to the mid- to upper 70s. Winds will be light and variable.

Sunday: It will be soupier and sunnier Sunday. It will feel more like June, with dew points into the muggy mid- and upper 60s. Skies will be a mix of clear and clouds. Some showers and storms seem a good bet, especially in the midday or afternoon. If we see enough sun, a few severe storms will be possible. Highs should settle into the mid-80s despite storm risks. Winds will blow out of the south around 5 to 10 mph.

See Camden Walker's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high. Tree pollen and mold spores are low/moderate.

