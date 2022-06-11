D.C.-area forecast: Today’s rain focus is on morning; strong storms possible Sunday

Today (Saturday): Showers and perhaps a storm are around during the morning. Raindrops should tend to wane and we probably get into some clearing for the afternoon. Winds are light and variable around five to 10 mph, mainly coming from the south by later in the day. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Like last night, shower odds rise near and after midnight. Anything that falls is pretty light and intermittent. Light winds blow from the south. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s a sultry start and it stays humid through the day. Temperatures strive for the mid-80s but plentiful afternoon showers and storms could thwart that effort. A couple storms could be strong to severe, with wind damage and heavy rain plus lightning the main threats. Winds are from the south and southwest around five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Once daytime showers and storms end, skies are partly cloudy. With dew points in the mid- and upper 60s in most spots, it’s not going to cool off much. Look for lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Perhaps some patchy fog, especially in any places it rains during the day. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
It’s a toasty start to the workweek on Monday. Skies are mainly sunny as temperatures rise toward 90 for highs. We could see an isolated storm or two in the late-day heat. Confidence: Medium
By Tuesday, we’re going to need to keep an eye out to the northwest and west. We’re entering into mesoscale convective system (MCS) season. This is when we get complexes of storms diving in on us in the upper-level flow. If the timing is right, they can be quite intense. We should have plentiful heat and moisture around, with highs near 90. Confidence: Low-Medium