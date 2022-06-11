PM Update: Showers tonight. Severe storms possible tomorrow afternoon.

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Make sure to keep an umbrella handy if you have Saturday evening plans. Heavy downpours will probably pop up around the area just before midnight. Those showers are part of a continuing trend of instability this weekend that will only intensify Sunday. Our region is at risk for some severe weather tomorrow afternoon as a summerlike hot and humid air mass provides fuel for strong storms.

Through tonight: Scattered showers will slowly develop in the D.C. metro area between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Some localized heavy rain is possible, which could lead to pockets of urban flooding. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and humid for the remainder of the night. Low temperatures will be in the mid-60s with nearly 100 percent humidity. Areas of patchy fog will develop, especially in locations that receive heavy rain.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): A muggy start to the day with low clouds and patchy fog clearing just after sunrise. Partly sunny skies develop and temperatures rise into the mid-80s with high humidity levels. Widespread showers and storms develop in the afternoon. Some of these storms may reach the severe threshold with strong winds, hail and lightning as the main threats. Showers and storms linger into the evening hours, with mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions persisting overnight. Lows in the upper 60s with near 100 percent humidity.

See Ian Livingston's forecast through the week.

Alaska is burning: Early season fires have been ravaging large parts of the tundra in southwestern Alaska over the past few weeks. As of Saturday morning, over 314,000 acres of land have burned in the state in 2022. That figure is already higher than the total acreage burned for the entire 2020 and 2021 seasons. Not surprisingly, the large number of fires is creating poor air quality conditions as smoke plumes spread across the state.

The @BLM_AFS early Saturday morning situation report shows Alaska-wide area burned now over 314,000 acres (127,000 ha). This more area burned in Alaska #wildfire than in the entire season in 2020 and 2021. #akwx @Climatologist49. Daily Situation Report at https://t.co/hrs0ygAClz pic.twitter.com/JNzG1BZnZk — Rick Thoman (@AlaskaWx) June 11, 2022

